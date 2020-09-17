The Second Intifada: A look back at the Palestinian terror campaign

Of the several hundred terrorist attacks perpetrated against Jews during the Second Intifada, some 275 of them resulted in at least one murdered victim. In all, aproximately 1,100 Israelis were killed during this period and more than 8,300 were wounded. The vast majority of all casualties – dead and injured – were non-combatant civilians. The ages of victims range from unborn babies in utero to the elderly; the scope of the killings varied from attacks on single individuals to massacres. More than five dozen foreigners were also killed in the prolonged terror campaign. Attack methods employed by the terrorists ranged from stonings and stabbings to shootings, ambushes, lynchings, bombings, rockets and more. Below is a very partial list in chronological order of some of the most macabre and heinous crimes of the extended murder spree:Sbarro Restaurant suicide bombing in downtown Jerusalem – 15 dead, 130 wounded• December 1, 2001: Ben Yehuda Street bombing in downtown Jerusalem – 11 dead, 180 wounded • March 9, 2002: Café Moment bombing in Rehavia, Jerusalem – 11 dead, 54 wounded• March 27, 2002: Park Hotel Passover massacre in Netanya – 30 dead, 140 wounded cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });• March 31, 2002: Matza Restaurant suicide bombing in Haifa – 16 dead, 40 wounded• April 12, 2002: Mahaneh Yehuda shuk bombing in Jerusalem – 6 dead, 104 wounded • June 18, 2002: Patt Junction bus bombing in Jerusalem – 19 dead, 74 wounded • July 31, 2002: Hebrew University student massacre in Jerusalem – 9 dead, 85 wounded• September 19, 2002: Allenby Street bus bombing in Tel Aviv – 6 dead, 70 wounded • November 15, 2002: Hebron ambush – 12 dead, 15 wounded• January 5, 2003: Tel Aviv Central Bus Station massacre – 23 dead, 120 wounded• June 11, 2003: Davidka Square bus bombing in downtown Jerusalem – 17 dead, 100 wounded • August 19, 2003: Shmuel HaNavi bus bombing in Jerusalem – 24 dead, 130 wounded • September 9, 2003: Café Hillel bombing in Jerusalem – 7 dead, 50 wounded • October 4, 2003: Maxim Restaurant suicide bombing in Haifa – 21 dead, 60 wounded• October 7, 2004: Sinai bombings in the Sinai Peninsula – 34 dead, 185 wounded.• June 1, 2001: Dolphinarium discotheque suicide bombing in Tel Aviv – 21 dead, 120 wounded• August 9, 2001: