There is no ceasefire as long as Israel is stuck in Gaza - analysis

Without either an invasion or a major diplomatic breakthrough, there is no winning or changing the game in Gaza.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 19, 2021 08:36
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on a building in the Gaza Strip (photo credit: REUTERS)
Smoke and flames are seen following an Israeli air strike on a building in the Gaza Strip
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The IDF carried out a highly impressive and precise wide operation of airstrikes in Gaza since May 10.
But now that it is clear that Israel, rightly or wrongly, is unwilling to invade Gaza and actually deal a much more serious blow to Hamas' fighting force and rocket arsenal, there is really no reason to continue the current round.
Israel has not and will not win the current round, nor will Hamas, similar to the 2006 war with Hezbollah or the 2008-09, 2012 or 2014 wars with Hamas.
Without either an invasion or a major diplomatic breakthrough, there is no winning or changing the game in Gaza.
There is just being stuck with temporary quiet until the next round. Gaza corridor Israelis will tell you that they have had almost zero quiet even when things are quiet for Tel Aviv and central Israel.
The IDF has done whatever the cabinet has allowed it to do.
It destroyed much of Hamas' tunnel system in a matter of days, which took it 50 days in 2014.
It destroyed many rockets and protected the home front admirably, under the circumstances, with the Iron Dome air defense system.
But it did not truly make a dent in Hamas and Islamic Jihad's rockets arsenal which had been estimated at around 14,000.
Maybe it is down now to 10,000 or 8,000, but Gaza has plenty of rockets left.
The IDF has killed a number of senior officials, but less than 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters out of a total of tens of thousands - barely a pinprick.
And while killing top terrorist leaders has an impact, there is a long history of Hamas leaders being killed and replaced dating back to Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi.
The IDF was thrilled with assassinating a major Islamic Jihad commander a few days ago. Except he had only been the major commander for two years since the more important commander was killed back in 2019.
Clearly, these groups know how to replace top leaders.
Within this mix, Mohammad Deif is somewhat unique.
He is possibly more militant than any other top Hamas leader.
This is true ideologically and because Israel had destroyed around half of his body and much of his family.
But knowing that even he is replaceable, it is nothing less than bizarre that the leaks coming out now of just missing him twice in the last week seem to be the justification for continuing the operation.
Deif is important.
But going after him a third or fourth time does not justify the south being stuck in bomb shelters and continued strife with Israeli-Arabs in Israel -  if the IDF and the cabinet is not ready to invade.
Restoring deterrence was crucial, and this operation needed to go more than a few days.
However, the longer it goes now the more questions will be raised about if it is being dragged out to reduce Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid's time to form a government.
Until an invasion or a diplomatic move, Israel will be stuck in Gaza anyway without even having troops there.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas
