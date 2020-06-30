Palestinians offer negotiations days before planned annexation - report

The Palestinian Authority dispatched a letter on Monday addressed to the Quartet on the Middle East stating that it's prepared to renew negotiations with Israel and agree to "minor territorial exchanges," according to reports by Ynet News on Monday night. The Quartet on the Middle East, a foursome consisting of the United Nations, the US, Russia and the European Union involved in mediating the Israeli–Palestinian peace process. The letter, which can be viewed as a response to President Donald Trump's Peace Plan, states that the Palestinians are "prepared to renew direct talks" after those came to a stop back in 2014. Earlier this month, on June 9, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority Mohammad Shtayyeh said that the PA had prepared a response document to the American proposal, but this is the first time that the PA expressed willingness to directly negotiate with Israel. The PA also said that its counter-offer won't be relevant if Israel begins annexation "of any part of the Palestinian territory." The letter that was sent to members of the Quartet states that "no one has a vested interest in reaching a peace agreement like the Palestinians, and no one has more to lose from lack of peace than the Palestinians." The document details what the PA would be willing to accept in within the context of a peace agreement, noting that they are "willing to have a state with a limited amount of weapons and with a strong police force for maintaining law and order," adding that they would accept an international entity, such as NATO, to receive a mandate from the UN for supervising the peace agreement, if and when it happens. Territorial exchanges are also mentioned, suggesting "minor territorial exchanges, based upon the borders of June 4, 1967," or the eve of the Six-Day War. The PA rejected the territorial exchanges offered as part of Trump's plan, which leads the way to annexing up to 30% of the West Bank, a process that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said will begin as early as July 1st.