UAE: Annexation could destroy Israeli normalization with Arab world

Israeli annexation of portions of the West Bank could destroy its normalization efforts with the Arab world, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba said on Friday in an unusual appeal to the Israeli public.In an effort to directly reach out to Israelis, he published an opinion piece in the largest Hebrew daily, Yediot Aharonot. Al Otaiba followed that with a video message in the English language news service The National. “We wanted to speak directly to the Israelis. The message was all the progress that you have seen, and the attitudes that have been changing toward Israel, people becoming more accepting of Israel, and less hostile to Israel, all of that could be undermined by a decision to annex,” Al Otaiba said.“All the progress that you have seen, and exchanges and openings, could be undermined, by one simple step,” he continued.“I wanted to make sure people understood, how we saw this possibility and the risks associated with it,” he said.“There is opportunity for sure, that has potential in the coming years, as attitudes shirt toward Israel. But this could be a set back for all of those things, and especially for Israelis who are so keen on opening relationships with new Arab countries, that they don’t currently have relationships with,” Al Otaiba said. “So I wanted to make sure people understood the risks associated with this decision, beyond the immediate consequences of what happens on the Israeli-Palestinian track. “I think these decisions tend to be made in a very limited domestic political lens,” said Al Otaiba, as he explained that steps taken for internal domestic reasons could have significant regional impact.“Sometimes we don’t think of the secondary or tertiary consequences of how other countries or certain platforms will react, what could happen in a street or a country far away from Israel,” Al Otaiba said.“I wanted to make sure that was part of the conversation and I wanted to make sure that was part of the conversation with the Israeli public,” he said.”In his piece in Yehdiot Ahronot, he spoke in specific about the impact on neighboring Jordan. Annexation, he warned, “will spark violence and arouse extremism. It will send tidal waves across the region. It will primarily affect Jordan, the same Jordan whose stability - which is sometimes taken for granted - benefits the entire region and Israel in particular.”