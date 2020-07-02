The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Understanding the Arab world's response to annexation

REGIONAL AFFAIRS: Middle East expert Dalia Dassa Kaye says Israel tends to paint a much rosier picture than reality warrants.

By HERB KEINON  
JULY 2, 2020 22:04
Palestinians participate in a march rejecting Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank. Rafah, Gaza Strip, June 11, 2020. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinians participate in a march rejecting Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank. Rafah, Gaza Strip, June 11, 2020.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
A week ago Thursday, at a ceremony for graduates of the IAF’s pilot course, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made breaking news headlines when he declared that a joint Israel-UAE announcement would shortly be issued.
“In a few minutes the health ministries of the United Arab Emirates and Israel will announce cooperation in the battle against corona,” he said in words quickly sent to reporters by his office.
“This cooperation will be in the area of research and development and technology, in areas that will improve the health security of the entire region. This is the result of extensive and intensive contacts over the last few months and will bring a blessing to the whole region.”
Coming as it did just two weeks after the UAE’s ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, warned in a barrier-breaking Yediot Aharonot opinion piece that going ahead with annexation would put the brakes on the establishment of more normal ties between the two countries, this statement of cooperation, even as Israel continued to talk about annexation, indicated a turnaround that would merit the overused adjective “dramatic.”
A few minutes passed, however, and no announcement came from Abu Dhabi. Then an hour passed, another hour and then a third. Only four hours later did a spokesman at the UAE Foreign Ministry tweet this: “In light of strengthening international cooperation in the fields of research, development & technology in service of humanity, two private companies in U.A.E. sign an agreement with two companies in Israel to develop research technology to fight Covid-19.”
Not exactly Netanyahu’s “blessings of health security” for the whole region. And this incident, said Dalia Dassa Kaye, the director of the California-headquartered RAND Corporation’s Center for Middle East Public Policy, reflects a problem Israel has when looking at its ties with the Arab world: a tendency to paint a much rosier picture than reality warrants.
Yes, Israel and the Gulf states share concerns about Iran, and yes, Israel’s achievements in technology, water management and cybersecurity are appreciated by the Gulf states, but don’t exaggerate: Israel is far from indispensable for these countries.
And that, Kaye said in a phone interview from Los Angeles, during which she mapped out her assessment of how various Arab countries would respond to annexation, is something Israel should keep in mind when contemplating such a move.
Even if what is decided upon eventually is only “annexation lite” – meaning extending Israeli sovereignty to only major settlement blocs – Kaye said the Arab world would oppose it the same as if Israel were to annex the full 30% stipulated in the Trump peace plan.
At the same time, she noted that there are important differences within the Arab world regarding possible reactions, with some – such as the Persian Gulf countries – likely to extract a price in “opportunities lost,” and others, like Jordan, liable to take tangible steps against Israel.
“For the Gulf monarchies – especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE – this is a headache, and they’re signaling there will be opportunity costs to Israel if they move ahead with annexation,” she said. These costs will be in terms of “normalization carrots” dangled periodically in front of Israel, such as increased diplomatic engagement.
Beyond withholding carrots, however, the Gulf states are limited in the price they can extract from the Jewish state. And even those carrots should not be exaggerated, with Kaye saying that “a lot of the normalization excitement is overblown.”
But how about Iran? Don’t the Saudis, Emiratis and Bahrainis need Israel as a bulwark against Iran?
Yes, she said, to an extent. But there, too, she cautioned against inflating Israel’s importance.
The Persian Gulf’s calculations regarding Iran are different from Israel’s, she said, adding that geography plays a difference, as they are simply physically closer to Iran and would be the first to suffer from a conflagration.
Just as there has been closer cooperation between Israel and the UAE during COVID-19, with two Etihad Airways planes landing in Israel with aid for the Palestinians, there were also COVID-19 aid flights from the UAE to Iran.
“You are seeing a warming of ties there,” she said. According to Kaye, the Gulf states are nervous about long-term US commitment to the region, and as a result are “playing all sides” to hedge their bets.
Kaye said the idea that fear of Iran will send the Gulf states running to Israel with open arms, “at a time when they have countervailing interests, is unrealistic and a misreading of the complex and nuanced ways the Arab states adjust to new realities.”
The one Gulf state that has the ability to extract a concrete price from Israel immediately for any annexation move, she said, is Qatar, which has threatened to cut off its monthly aid package worth millions of dollars to Gaza as a result. If this happens, Kaye said, it could reignite tensions in Gaza and lead to an end to the ceasefire, which would be a tangible cost to Israel.
The other country that could conceivably extract a real price is Jordan, for whom – Kaye said – the annexation issue is an “existential one” that has “really made the Jordanian leadership nervous” for a number of reasons.
First, she said, such a move would slam the door on a negotiated solution that the Hashemite Kingdom had hoped would lead to a Palestinian state. If there is not going to be Palestinian state on the West Bank of the river, then the concern in Amman is that the voices will increases saying that the Palestinian state should be on the east side of the river, since Jordan already has a majority Palestinian population.
Furthermore, she said, annexation would likely lead to a breakdown in security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, which is bad for Jordan since many of those who would be interested in fueling violence in the West Bank are “also not big fans of King Abdullah.”
It is in Jordan’s interests, therefore, that vibrant security cooperation between Israel and the PA continue. Those who want to cause trouble in the West Bank for the PA, she said, are also interested in causing trouble for the king.
“There is no question that Jordan now is facing more pressure than ever, and there are many vulnerabilities there,” she said, adding that it is not clear whether all those vulnerabilities could lead to the Hashemite Kingdom’s collapse. Abdullah, she said, always seems to find a way to “muddle through.”
At the same time, between the Syrian refugee crisis, an economic crisis made worse by COVID-19, continuing conflict in the region, and significant socioeconomic discontent and frustrations at home, additional pressure from problems on the Palestinian-Israel front is the last thing Abdullah needs right now.
The idea of Israel annexing the Jordan Valley, Kaye said, is especially galling to Abdullah, for while there has long been a certain acknowledgment in the international community that Israel would, under a future agreement, retain sovereignty over the large settlement blocs, there has been no such acknowledgment regarding the land bordering his state.
Kaye does not think any of this would be enough for Abdullah to abrogate the 1994 peace treaty with Israel, a treaty made after the Oslo Accords and which Jordan could conceivably tear up with the justification that Israeli annexation abrogates those accords. The biggest reason why not, she said, is that Abdullah does not want to antagonize Washington, his country’s critical ally.
Short of abrogating the treaty, however, the king could put an even colder chill on the already chilly ties with Israel, meaning that he could kick out Israel’s ambassador and downgrade the security and remaining political links.
WHILE JORDAN may downgrade – but not cut off – ties, Kaye said this is less likely in the case of Egypt, the other country in the region with which Israel has a peace treaty. Egypt, which she said is a regional leader when it comes to issues of international law, will channel its anger over annexation toward challenging Israel in international forums based on legal issues.
Egypt is so dependent on the US for military assistance, and also cooperates so closely with Israel because of threats it faces from Sinai, that it is even less likely than Jordan to “take a drastic step,” she said.
At the same time, Kaye pointed out that annexation has put the Palestinian issue back on the agenda in the Arab world. “Everyone is talking about it, and the Arab public still cares.”
If non-Arab Iran and Turkey, killing Arabs in Syria, were not doing well through the use of “soft power” in the Mideast in recent years, a sudden emergence of the Palestinian issue provides them with an opportunity to “show their bona fides.”
Support for the Palestinians from the Iranians and Turks will make them look like the real champions of the Palestinians in the region, and place more pressure on those Arabs states that would like to work with Israel, she said.
Kaye said that the Palestinian issue is still important to Arab public opinion, and that “public opinion matters, especially when leaders feel vulnerable.” Remember, she added, it wasn’t that long ago that [Egyptian president Hosni] Mubarak was toppled in Egypt. No one feels safe.”
And it is that sense of insecurity and vulnerability that could be a considerable driver in determining how the various Arab leaders would respond if Jerusalem goes ahead and applies its laws to parts of Judea and Samaria.


Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between Netanyahu and Gantz, who's really in charge? – comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by