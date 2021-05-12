The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US sends official to Israel to encourage Gaza de-escalation

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr planned to visit the region next week, and moved his trip up in light of the escalation.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 12, 2021 18:58
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
 The US dispatched Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr to Israel to push for de-escalation amid the most intense round of fighting between Israel and Hamas since 2014.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Amr’s visit in his press conference on Wednesday.
Amr planned to visit the region next week, and moved his trip up in light of the escalation. The US diplomat is expected to try to bolster Egypt in mediating an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, though Cairo has pulled back from those efforts somewhat, due to lack of interest.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield continued to stop the United Security Council from issuing a statement condemning Israel, which would have required a consensus from its members.
The 15-member body held its second closed-door meeting this week on the latest wave of violence in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Washington blocked Security Council efforts to issue a public statement, fearing that it could be harmful to behind-the-scenes efforts to end the violence, according to diplomats and a source familiar with the US strategy.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said Washington is "actively engaged in diplomacy behind the scenes with all parties to achieve a ceasefire" and was concerned that a council statement might be counterproductive at the moment.
That statement would have expressed concern over the Jerusalem violence; called on Israel to cease Jewish settlement activities, demolitions and evictions; and urge general restraint.
Officials from individual member states, including China, which holds the UNSC presidency this month, issued statements calling on both Israelis and Palestinians to de-escalate the situation.
Five permanent UNSC members have veto power: the US, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom.
"The United Nations is working with all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation urgently," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. He said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by "the increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children."
"Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force. The indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable," Dujarric told reporters.
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on the UNSC to take serious steps to halt Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip and its attacks against Palestinians in Jerusalem, including in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Al-Haram Al-Sharif.
China's special envoy on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israel and urged all parties to exercise restraint to avoid further casualties.
In a meeting with Arab envoys and the chief representative of the Arab League in China, Zhai said Beijing would continue to push the UNSC to take action on the situation in east Jerusalem as soon as possible, according to a foreign ministry statement.


