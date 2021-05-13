Will this Hamas conflict be different than others?

If Israel uses the same playbook as in the past, why should it expect any different result with Hamas?

In wars with Hezbollah and Hamas - in 2006, 2008-9, 2012 and 2014 - every time the IDF killed far more "senior commanders" and fighters on the other side than were killed on the Israeli side.

The numbers were not even comparable.

But in every case, the IDF's overwhelming superior force was insufficient to stop Hezbollah or Hamas from firing rockets extensively throughout the civilian home front.

One reason was the cabinet and the IDF never set clear goals regarding the wars other than vaguely restoring "deterrence."

Though the 2006 war was viewed at the time as the least successful, a variety of factors have meant that Hezbollah has been sufficiently deterred from another round - and the Syrian Civil War which kept Hezbollah busy is long over so it is clear there is real deterrence from Israel.

This has been less true with Hamas.

Though the last major war was in 2014, there have been many flare ups, including shortly before the coronavirus wave, and if this is a war, then four wars in 12 years cannot be considered deterrence success.

So what should Israel's goal be, to be more specific than "deterrence"?

In 2014, Israel seemed to try to get Hamas to stop shooting rockets for about a week using bombing. First it bombed the "best" Hamas targets.

When all of those were bombed, it kept bombing "command centers" and "intelligence centers." But after bombing many of those and rocket fire kept going, at some point it became clear that none of the targets being bombed would stop the rockets.

Next, the IDF was dragged into an invasion of Gaza - but it was a very limited invasion of a couple of kilometers.

When even the limited invasion did not stop the rocket fire, the cabinet and the IDF searched for a new goal they could present to the public as a face-saving measure for ending the operation - destroying Hamas' attack tunnels.

Yet, while the attack tunnels were important, destroying them did not change the basic stand off with Hamas.

The overall destruction in Gaza did keep Hamas deterred for a few years.

But the cabinet never decided either to go all the way to a bigger diplomatic solution of granting Hamas more economic space - such as an artificial port suggested by some former Israeli security chiefs - or cutting a new peace deal with the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

It also never authorized the IDF to strike a deeper blow to Hamas, which would require a fuller invasion and potential losses of 500-1000 soldiers, versus the loss of around 60 soldiers in 2014.

The current playbook seems to be more of 2014.

Each day the IDF increases its bombing, but there is no sign of Hamas slowing down with its rockets.

There is more talk of a land invasion, but no talk of what it would accomplish, how deep it would need to go and what cost in IDF soldiers' lives would be necessary to actually make a difference.

There is also still no talk of mixing a bigger invasion with a major diplomatic push afterward.

If cabinet and IDF policy are made with no long-term understanding of where things are going between Israel, Gaza and the PA, and if they do not clearly and honestly describe these goals to the public, it is unclear what everyone is fighting or hiding in bomb shelters for.

This will be true no matter how many successful strikes the IDF carries out.

As has occurred multiple times in the last 15 years, Israel is in danger of fighting a war where it "wins" tactically, but achieves much less strategically.