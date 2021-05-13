The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Will this Hamas conflict be different than others?

If Israel uses the same playbook as in the past, why should it expect any different result with Hamas?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 13, 2021 08:42
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 12, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, in Gaza May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
As has occurred multiple times in the last 15 years, Israel is in danger of fighting a war where it "wins" tactically, but achieves much less strategically.
If Israel uses the same playbook as in the past, why should it expect any different result with Hamas?
In wars with Hezbollah and Hamas - in 2006, 2008-9, 2012 and 2014 - every time the IDF killed far more "senior commanders" and fighters on the other side than were killed on the Israeli side.
The numbers were not even comparable.
But in every case, the IDF's overwhelming superior force was insufficient to stop Hezbollah or Hamas from firing rockets extensively throughout the civilian home front.
One reason was the cabinet and the IDF never set clear goals regarding the wars other than vaguely restoring "deterrence."
Though the 2006 war was viewed at the time as the least successful, a variety of factors have meant that Hezbollah has been sufficiently deterred from another round - and the Syrian Civil War which kept Hezbollah busy is long over so it is clear there is real deterrence from Israel.
This has been less true with Hamas.
Though the last major war was in 2014, there have been many flare ups, including shortly before the coronavirus wave, and if this is a war, then four wars in 12 years cannot be considered deterrence success.
So what should Israel's goal be, to be more specific than "deterrence"?
In 2014, Israel seemed to try to get Hamas to stop shooting rockets for about a week using bombing. First it bombed the "best" Hamas targets.
When all of those were bombed, it kept bombing "command centers" and "intelligence centers." But after bombing many of those and rocket fire kept going, at some point it became clear that none of the targets being bombed would stop the rockets.
Next, the IDF was dragged into an invasion of Gaza - but it was a very limited invasion of a couple of kilometers.
When even the limited invasion did not stop the rocket fire, the cabinet and the IDF searched for a new goal they could present to the public as a face-saving measure for ending the operation - destroying Hamas' attack tunnels.
Yet, while the attack tunnels were important, destroying them did not change the basic stand off with Hamas.
The overall destruction in Gaza did keep Hamas deterred for a few years.
But the cabinet never decided either to go all the way to a bigger diplomatic solution of granting Hamas more economic space - such as an artificial port suggested by some former Israeli security chiefs - or cutting a new peace deal with the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.
It also never authorized the IDF to strike a deeper blow to Hamas, which would require a fuller invasion and potential losses of 500-1000 soldiers, versus the loss of around 60 soldiers in 2014.
The current playbook seems to be more of 2014.
Each day the IDF increases its bombing, but there is no sign of Hamas slowing down with its rockets.
There is more talk of a land invasion, but no talk of what it would accomplish, how deep it would need to go and what cost in IDF soldiers' lives would be necessary to actually make a difference.
There is also still no talk of mixing a bigger invasion with a major diplomatic push afterward.
If cabinet and IDF policy are made with no long-term understanding of where things are going between Israel, Gaza and the PA, and if they do not clearly and honestly describe these goals to the public, it is unclear what everyone is fighting or hiding in bomb shelters for.
This will be true no matter how many successful strikes the IDF carries out.


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas IDF rockets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by