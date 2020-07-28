Was Har Dov incident another Hollywood show for Hezbollah?

Yesterday’s incident between the IDF and Hezbollah is still fresh in everyone’s mind. The IDF claims to have successfully thwarted an attack by an armed cell belonging to the Lebanese terror group that had infiltrated into Israeli territory But the questions are piling up.The IDF said that the Hezbollah cell had been identified by military reconnaissance as it crossed the Blue Line before being engaged by troops and fleeing. The military said they were unsure if any of the infiltrators were hurt or killed but that no troops had been injured or killed.On the other hand, Hezbollah denied anything had happened to begin with. In this day and age, everything is filmed. So where is the footage of the infiltrators crossing into Israel? Where is the drone footage of the area at the time of the incident?Hezbollah, as well, must have some footage if something was planned. Be it body cameras on militants or a camera crew filming attacks from afar, Hezbollah always has a camera running.In September, the group released footage of the ATGM attack just a few hours after, and since the alleged strike last week supporters of the group have shared photos of an ATGM launcher alongside a camera.They go hand-in-hand.Neither side has released anything, and the Israeli public is now questioning whether or not anything actually happened.Responding to the skepticism that was already piling up on Monday evening, Amos Yadlin, the former head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence, said that he is of the side that believes the IDF over Hezbollah and Nasrallah, who he said is a liar and manipulator.But the IDF is not scot-free in this regard. The IDF has also manipulated events in the past. And journalists and the public are in the right to question what happened on Monday.It started with a fateful day in September.The IDF played a never-before card following an attack by Hezbollah against IDF targets near the community of Avivim along the Lebanese border. The Lebanese terror group fired three anti-tank guided missiles, one of them almost hitting a military ambulance that had gone against orders and drove down a highway outside the community.It was a delicate ruse that consisted of a media blackout about wounded or dead soldiers and their evacuation to Haifa’s Rambam hospital by military helicopter. The IDF also fired off 100 artillery shells against targets in south Lebanon. Pro-Hezbollah outlets were quick to celebrate, they killed IDF troops.Two hours later when the guns went silent and the smoke cleared the IDF admitted: “Loud and Clear there are no injuries or fatalities to our troops.”Both sides claimed victory. For the IDF no troops were injured or killed. For Nasrallah, he got his revenge for the deaths of fighters killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria which targeted an IRGC-Hezbollah cell planning to launch attack drones into Israel.But, he warned, “remember this day. This is the start of a new phase.”The next day, in yet another speech, Nasrallah called the IDF a “Hollywood Army” and challenged Israel’s military to perform more shows.“You are a Hollywood Army and we learned a lesson from the show you performed,” Nasrallah said in a speech to mark the Muslim holiday of Ashura. “In future responses, instead of hitting one vehicle we will hit more and instead of hitting one target we will hit more, and let’s see how many Hollywood shows you can perform.”So are there tapes of the incident on Har Dov on Monday? Or was it another Hollywood show?