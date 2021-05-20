‘We are in a war zone,’ says head of Israeli hospital targeted by rockets

Ashkelon has become a war zone, the director of the local Barzilai Medical Center Prof. Yaniv Sherer said Thursday, just hours before a rocket fell in the hospital’s grounds, meters away from the emergency room.

“This is actually a war zone,” Sherer told The Jerusalem Post. “If a terrorist organization shoots thousands of missiles against a civilian population and we have casualties, including a six-year-old who was hit alongside his family and died, I couldn’t call it in any other way.”

Ashkelon is only 13 km. north of the Gaza border and since the beginning of the fighting, which according to the Israel Defense Forces has seen roughly 4,000 rockets fired at Israeli territory, Barzilai has treated at least 413 patients as a consequence of the attacks, including 58 children.

On Thursday afternoon, a rocket fragment was fell near the entrance of the emergency room, but fortunately it did not cause significant damage.

“The situation is bad, but the staff and also the population of the city remain strong,” Sherer said.

“We are ready to do our job in this difficult situation for as long as is needed, and to provide care for patients,” he added.

When the attacks began on May 10, the hospital immediately switched to emergency mode.

“When rockets were fired against Jerusalem and we understood that an escalation was about to start, we immediately prepared to take in casualties and we moved all departments for hospitalization and treatment to secured areas that are protected from missile fire,” Sherer said.

While Barzilai normally has some 600 beds, only half of them are available during such emergencies.

“In order to accomplish that, we had to cancel many ambulatorial services and planned surgeries and transferred everything in our emergency structure underground,” Sherer said.

Additional physicians, nurses and other workers were asked to be at work to care for arriving patients.

Most of Barzilai’s staff live in Ashkelon or the general area, Sherer noted. While on the one hand the hospital is a very safe environment, leaving their families and children at home is not easy for them.

“Only in Ashkelon, the sirens have gone off about 100 times in ten days,” the doctor said.

During the pandemic, the hospital used its underground space to house some of the coronavirus wards. In September, Sherer warned that if an escalation with Gaza was to happen during COVID, the hospital would be in trouble.

“When the violence started ten days ago, we did have some coronavirus patients but they were immediately evacuated to other hospitals around the country, as they cannot be in shelters with other people” he said. “If we had dozens of corona patients it would have been much more complicated.”

Asked if Israeli authorities should take this issue into consideration for the future, he responded that they should.

“We do hope that this will be the last campaign, but we know that this will not be the case,” Sherer concluded. “Maybe we will have some quiet for a few months or years, but as long as there is a terrorist organization willing to target civilians, the problem remains.”