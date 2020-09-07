WHO to facilitate permits for Gaza medical patients

The World Health Organization will temporarily facilitate exit permits for Gaza medical patients now that the Palestinian Authority has ceased such operations.“A temporary arrangement has been agreed on to support #Palestinian patients and companions from #Gaza to access essential #health services outside the Strip,” UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov tweeted on Monday. At issue had been a decision by the Palestinian Authority to halt is participation in the process, as a protest move against pending Israeli annexation plans.This meant that the Palestinian Civilian Affairs Committee cease to issue exist permits in May. It has not resumed that task now that annexation has been suspended.As a result, lengthy delays in the process have prevented Palestinians in Gaza from receiving the necessary medical care.According to Physicians for Human Rights in Israel, two infants and a 22-year-old man died over the summer while waiting for permits to leave Gaza for life-saving treatment.“Referrals are made according to medical need as decided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, according to its package of essential healthcare services,” the WHO said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });