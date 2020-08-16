Evidence of most ancient cremation in Near East found in Israel

Several millennia ago, in the region of the Hula Valley, a young man, possibly a leader of his community living amid the transition between a hunter-gathering lifestyle and an agricultural society, passed away. His remains, uncovered 9,000 years later by a group of international and Israeli researchers working at the Neolithic site of Beisamoun, represent an extraordinary testimony of how people lived and cared for the dead in prehistoric Israel, as well as the most ancient occurrence of intentional cremation in the Near East.As explained in a paper published in the journal PLOS ONE on Wednesday, the bones were found in a U-shaped pit about 80 cm in its largest diameter and 60 cm deep. The body was probably placed in the pit with his legs flexed, resembling a seated position. The discovery might lead to a new understanding of the burial practices during the Neolithic period in the site and beyond, as explained to The Jerusalem Post by Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Dr. Hamoudi Khalaily, one of the authors of the study.“Since the early 1980s, researchers have been wondering why they were able to find many burials dating back to the Early Neolithic but not from the Pottery Neolithic, in spite of the fact that the site was still clearly in use: if people lived there, they must have also died there,” he said. “The choice to cremate the bodies might represent the answer to this mystery.”The scholar added that in the Re-pottery Neolithic, a very common practice was to bury the dead under the floor of the houses where people lived. However, cremation could have presented several advantages for the community.“Cremation could have allowed those ancient inhabitants of the site to have more space for the living, instead of devoting it to the dead. Moreover, since this was an area close to water sources, burning the bodies of those who passed away from diseases could have help avoid further contamination,” he explained.The site is in fact closed to where the Hula Lake used to stand, an area where malaria and other diseases were very common, before the major draining of the 1950s.The pyre-pit was uncovered right outside the village, which could support those theories.While the scientists could not determine the sex of the deceased, they identified a wound that was caused by a projectile point – and therefore by another human. While the wound appeared to have completely healed by the time the victim died, there were to extract a fragment embedded in the base of the left scapular spine.In the pyre, besides for material used for fuel, the researchers also identified grasses and flowers which might have been employed as ornaments or for the purpose of creating a scent as the body burned. Wheat remains were also detected, a possible sign that foodstuff was placed inside the pit together with the corpse as a form of offering.As explained by Khalaily, the unique characteristics of the burial might also be interpreted as a sign that the deceased represented an important person within a community, a leader or a member of a leader’s family.In the past, some plastered skulls were uncovered in the site, probably treated in this way with the purpose of creating “masks” using the remains of former rulers or priests to be presented to those who replaced them.“The pyre-pit structure found at Beisamoun, together with the secondary cremains deposits, show a complex operational chain of funerary gesture with strong technical constraints and several steps of handling,” the researchers concluded in the paper.