Hand grenade from 1st World War unearthed in Jerusalem



The grenade was uncovered in an ancient cistern by Oscar Becherno, director of the archaeological excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

"This is a Mills 23 hand grenade, which was used by the British army in the First World War," Assaf Peretz, a modern weapons expert at the IAA commented. “It seems that the grenade had already been found in the past and was thrown by a passerby into a cistern, in order to bury it and remove the danger from the area."

On the eve of the First World War, Jerusalem was part of the Ottoman Empire. Jerusalem and the land of Israel were conquered by the British in 1917-1918 and placed under British rule at the end of the conflict.

According to the law in Israel, a salvage excavation must be conducted prior to any construction project. The IAA, which is the body tasked with conducting these excavations, has already worked in the area of Gan Sacker in the past, uncovering agricultural installations, ancient burial caves and other remains.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The grenade was found within the work to improve the park, carried out by the Moriah company.

In the past year, new playgrounds and sports fields were erected, as well about 120 lighting poles, fountains, benches, picnic tables and trash cans. Gardening and irrigation processes were improved, and 800 new trees were planted.

Located in the hearth of the city, Gan Sacher is one of Jerusalemites’ most beloved location, offering them the opportunity to stroll, jog, barbecue and play. However, a different kind of experience was awaiting the archaeologists working on a salvage excavation during renovations in the area: the encounter with a British hand grenade dating back to the First World War.