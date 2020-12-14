The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Islamic-era candle molds found near Tiberias

Findings could add to historians’ understanding of those who lived near the Sea of Galilee in the early Islamic period.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 17:47
The Islamic-era candle mold found in Tiberias. (photo credit: TAL ROGOVSKY)
The Islamic-era candle mold found in Tiberias.
(photo credit: TAL ROGOVSKY)
A trove of artifacts, including well-preserved molds for candles dating from over one thousand years ago, were found in Tiberias, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Museum announced on Monday.
The find was rare in terms of both size and quality and could add to historians’ understanding of those who lived near the Sea of Galilee in the early Islamic period between the 7th and 11th centuries CE, researchers said.
The artifacts, which include 10 candle molds that survived intact and are decorated with geometric and floral designs, could confirm that a candle-making industry existed there.
The excavation was directed by Dr. Oren Gutfeld, alongside Michal Haber and Tal Rogovenski, all from The Hebrew University’s Institute of Archaeology, with the assistance of the Israel Antiquities Authority. Following preservation work in the Israel Museum’s laboratory, the candles and holders will be exhibited for the very first time over the Hanukkah holiday.
The items unearthed include building remains, but the majority of findings were home utensils and light manufacturing apparatuses dated to that period, including clay tools used in oil candle production. Just 500 m. south of this excavation, another Hebrew University team (also led by Dr. Gutfeld) discovered the largest hidden trove of steel tools from the Islamic period found anywhere, which is on display today in the Israel Museum.
In addition to the 10 fully preserved candleholders, fashioned from clay, the site also held numerous oil candles, including some unused ones, suggesting the site had served as a production facility.
Remarkably, one candleholder was etched with the word “Allah” and another had a five-pointed star etching – not unlike a Star of David (although no connection is known to the traditional Jewish Hanukkiah or menorah).
An extensive earthquake occurred in the region in the 11th century, causing considerable damage and casualties and evidence of the destruction it caused can be seen at this site.
“We excavated the landslide area and this provided remarkable evidence of an earthquake that struck the area in the year 1033 and destroyed the city of Tiberias,” said Gutfeld. Based on the nature of the site and the way in which the ruins were laid out upon their discovery, the research team believes that the area’s residents fled in the wake of the earthquake, leaving the region largely uninhabited for many years.
Liza Luria, curator of the Islamic Art and Archaeology Exhibit at the Israel Museum, explained, “The exhibit of these clay utensils enables visitors to follow the course of their creation, understand how they were fashioned and designed, then hardened to achieve their final form. Such discoveries offer an exceptional glimpse of the traditional forms of industry used by the local residents in ancient times, which continue to be relevant and inspire design even today.”


Tags Galilee Islam Tiberias archaeology history
