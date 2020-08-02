New outdoor exhibit showcases rich history of ancient Ashkelon

A new outdoor archaeological exhibition has been inaugurated on the beachfront of Ashkelon, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Sunday.As explained to The Jerusalem Post by IAA district archaeologist Sa’ar Ganor, the city located in the south of the coastal plain of Israel has over 3,800 years of history. “Because of its position, in the antiquity Ashkelon was always an important harbor. Like Jerusalem, the city presents remains of its rich history everywhere,” he explained.Already settled during the Neolithic era, around 1,800 BCE Ashkelon was established as a Canaanite center, whose massive fortifications are still visible at the National Park of Tel Ashkelon. Prominently featured in the Bible as one of the five main Philistine cities, the area continued to function during the Persian and the Hellenistic periods, becoming an important port during the Roman period.“The Romans redesigned it according to their canons, for example creating a cardo and a decuman street,” Ganor added. “The wine from the area was exported all over the empire. We found its jars in over 45 sites in Europe and Africa.”The city continued to live during the Byzantine and early Islamic periods and was an important Crusader center, later destroyed by the Muslim and Mamluk troops.The new exhibition “Ashkelon – The city and the sea” features remains dating back to the Roman and Byzantine periods. It is organized by the IAA, the municipality and the Ashkelon Economic Company.“Visitors to the exhibition can enjoy very impressive archaeological finds, collected and unearthed in excavations in a city with a glorious past,” IAA curator Ayelet Gruber said in a press release. “This is a direct glimpse into the city of Ashkelon in the Roman and Byzantine periods and the wealth of its inhabitants, its connection to the sea and the cultures behind it.”The display includes remains of columns, buildings and ships, richly decorated stone sarcophagi and the copy of colorful byzantine mosaics.“We have worked hard to enable the exhibition to present the public with rare and unique items,” said mayor Tomer Glam. “I invite our residents and everyone else to visit this special exhibition and get to know the fascinating past of Ashkelon.”