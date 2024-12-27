Daily horoscope for Friday: Capricorn - Prepare for many insights to emerge

Aries

Energy is still intense. However, intuition is sharper, and inner feelings are clearer. There’s an internal need for detachment and personal space; financial matters may also come into play.

Taurus

Relationships remain highly sensitive. Today, intuition and feelings are sharper, and emotions feel all-encompassing. You may need space or distance to be more precise with yourself and your feelings.

Gemini

Emotions are still intense, though the sense of pressure is easing slightly. Sensitivity remains high, so listening to your body and its needs is important. You tend to be highly focused in your work environment.

Cancer

High sensitivity continues. While there may be some calm following the storms of the past two days, emotions remain intense. Space or detachment might be necessary to view situations more objectively.

Leo

The home and family atmosphere remains sensitive. The intensity is diminishing but still present. You may feel a need for privacy and space, and emotional detachment is noticeable. Gradually, feelings are stabilizing.

Virgo

Heightened sensitivity is still noticeable with close surroundings. A need for space or detachment from familiar environments might arise. Emotions are strong and all-encompassing. Try not to be overly extreme and maintain patience.

Libra

Financial matters continue to occupy your mind. There’s a relative sense of calm compared to recent days, though you might be in a complex financial situation. Trust your intuition and avoid drastic actions.

Scorpio

The moon in your sign continues to affect you, amplifying emotional states. Intuition and feelings are sharper, and there’s an all-encompassing nature to your emotions. Space or emotional detachment in relationships may be necessary.

Sagittarius

The intensity of the past two days is calming down slightly. Sensitivity is still felt, and extreme emotions are present but are now easier to see and understand with clarity and depth.

Capricorn

Social sensitivity remains palpable. There’s some recovery compared to the last two days, but space is still needed. Emotional distance or detachment may surface, and numerous insights are emerging.

Aquarius

Sensitivity in career matters persists. Maintain your sharp perspective and try not to engage in ego battles or control struggles. Let go of the need for control and certainty. You have a strong and dominant presence.

Pisces

Sensitivity is still in the air. Your perspective is emotional and tends toward extremes. Try to avoid making decisions now or assuming you see the whole picture. Be patient as the situation clarifies.