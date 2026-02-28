One woman was killed, and a further 21 people were wounded in rocket barrages from Iran late Saturday evening.

Sirens sounded across central Israel on Saturday night, shortly before midnight, during an Iranian missile attack on the country, launched in response to joint US-Israeli strikes in Iran, said to have killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reports suggested direct hits in several locations in Gush Dan on Saturday night, with Magen David Adom saying paramedics were scanning the scenes for anyone injured.

MDA later reported that seven people were lightly injured at one of the sites, including a 40-year-old man in serious condition.

Later on, the Israel Fire and Rescue Service reported 15 additional injuries - one serious - which came as a result of a direct hit on a building in the Gush Dan area. Shortly thereafter, MDA announced the death of the 40-year-old woman who succumbed to her wounds.

Emergency workers respond to the scene of an Iranian missile hit on a civilian area in central Israel on February 28, 2026. (credit: ALONI MOR)

Fire and Rescue Services said teams were searching for anyone who may be trapped under rubble.

Approximately 200 missiles were fired against Israel by Iran during their first barrage on Saturday morning, with 35 entering Israeli airspace and the rest being intercepted earlier. As a result, sirens sounded in central and northern Israel.

MDA reported a direct hit on a residential building in northern Israel on Saturday morning.

According to Fire and Rescue Services, missile shrapnel impacted on a 20-story building in Tirat Hacarmel and penetrated into the 17th floor. One person was lightly injured in the strike, Hebrew media reported.

Direct hits, minimal injuries

Later Saturday, the IDF said a second barrage was underway, reminding people to adhere to public safety guidelines and remain near shelters.

Some 15 missiles were reportedly launched toward northern and central Israel in a second barrage shortly before 4 p.m., as the IDF said it was working to neutralize the threat.

Just before 5 p.m., unconfirmed reports suggested a direct hit on a residential building in a city in central Israel. No injuries were reported.

MDA said it was treating a 17-year-old who sustained light shrapnel injuries to his lower body, as paramedics were dispatched to multiple sites of reported rocket impacts across central Israel.

Paramedics provided medical treatment to around 100 people throughout Saturday, noting that all sustained light injuries, either from shrapnel or from injuries sustained while running to shelters. Six people were treated for anxiety.

Fire and Rescue Services at the scene of a direct hit in central Israel, February 28, 2026. (Credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES)

Over 10 Iranian UAVs shot down, IDF says

Separately, suspicious UAVs were reported entering Israeli airspace near the Dead Sea. The IDF later said the threat had been neutralized, and the Home Front Command announced it was safe to leave shelters in the area.

The IDF released Saturday evening footage showing the interception of a hostile UAV that was launched from Iran, marking the first video published from the current war.

The IDF said the drone was identified entering Israeli airspace and was successfully downed by air defense forces. The statement did not specify where the UAV was shot down.

More than 10 Iranian UAVs have been shot down since Israel launched Operation Roaring Lion on Saturday morning, the IDF said.

Footage shows the IDF shooting down an Iranian UAV, February 28, 2026. (Credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES)

IDF on high alert over possibility of Hezbollah joining offensive

As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, just over 200 missiles and UAVs were reportedly launched toward the Jewish state. Tehran later claimed it launched some 1,200 missiles and UAVs against targets across the Middle East since Saturday morning, according to reports in Iran.

Some of the missiles fired at Israel on Saturday morning were launched from Lebanon, according to a military source. The IDF later denied the claim.

The IDF said it remains on high alert over the possibility that Hezbollah could decide to join the offensive and open a new front.

The Jordanian military later issued a statement saying it had intercepted 49 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles that were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory.

Footage of Iranian missile strike on northern Israel, February 28, 2026. (FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES)

US, Israel launch strikes against Iran

Iran's retaliatory attack against Israel came after United States President Donald Trump confirmed the US began an operation against the Islamic regime.

"When we are finished, take over your government, it will be yours to take," Trump told the Iranian people in a pre-recorded message.

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump added. "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

The joint attack carried out by Israel and the US on Saturday morning initially targeted missile launchers and stockpiles across Iran, aiming to degrade IRGC capabilities to strike Israel’s home front.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the aim of the operation was to remove the Ayatollah's regime from power.

The operation "will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," he said. "The time has come for all sections of the people in Iran... to remove the yoke of tyranny from (the regime) and bring a free and peace-loving Iran," he added.

Smoke in the sky over Jerusalem, after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, following Israel and US strikes on Iran, February 28, 2026 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Gantz urges patience

Speaking to N12 on Saturday evening, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said that changing the Iranian regime is a global and regional interest.

Asked if Israelis should expect a prolonged campaign, Gantz said the nation should be prepared for a long campaign. He noted that the reality in Iran could change, but warned that it would require sustained and well-executed action. “There is a historic opportunity here,” Gantz said. “It would be a shame to miss it.”

He added that the US military and the IDF must act cautiously, saying the process needs to be carried out responsibly. Addressing US support for Israel, Gantz said, “This isn’t aid, this is a joint effort.”