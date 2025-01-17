Daily horoscope: Friday - Sagittarius: Sensitive days in career matters

Aries

A day influenced by the process of clearing relationships, closing circles, endings, and separations for some of you. Routine may be full of tasks and assignments; try not to overload yourself.

Taurus

You tend to be critical of yourself, especially regarding relationships that are ending, breaking up, or closing circles. A cleansing process and introspection accompany the coming days. Try to maintain a practical and goal-oriented perspective.

Gemini

The atmosphere at home and with family feels heavy and emotionally overwhelming. Criticism is felt, impacting relationships and career connections. Boundary issues arise in relationships, influencing your status and recognition. Try not to be overly hard on yourself.

Cancer

You are active, initiating, and leading processes of change that can strengthen you moving forward. There is a sense of emotional heaviness and overload in your close environment. Healthy boundaries in relationships, especially with those close to you, are necessary.

Leo

Financial matters occupy your mind. Monitoring and careful consideration are needed. A sense of lack and restriction may surface in the coming days. It's advisable to stay organized and planned in economic matters.

Virgo

The moon in your sign enhances sensitivity in relationships. Days of closing circles, separations, and endings require emotional cleansing and internal reflection. Boundary issues also require attention.

Libra

Days of emotional cleansing and purification, introspection, and relationship boundary issues. Emotional flooding may occur, with internal reflection especially regarding relationships. Due to high sensitivity, physical effects and a sense of weakness may be felt.

Scorpio

Social sensitivity is noticeable, with a tendency towards selectivity and a desire for privacy. Try to avoid being overly critical or harsh on yourself. Romantic relationships or those with children require healthy boundaries.

Sagittarius

Days of sensitivity in career matters, with multiple tasks and assignments that may lead to emotional and physical overload. You demand a lot from yourself and tend to criticize yourself. Try not to be overly harsh.

Capricorn

Mercury and the Sun conjunct Pluto in your sign. You tend to think carefully and plan thoroughly, leaning towards practicality and realism. Try not to burden yourself or be excessively critical.

Aquarius

Days of deep emotional cleansing and introspection, mainly regarding relationships and closing significant circles. A tendency for overthinking and worry comes along with awakening and seeing reality clearly. Emotional heaviness and overload may also be felt.

Pisces

Relationships are going through complex days of cleansing, release, and closing circles. Boundary issues also arise and require attention. You tend to be realistic, goal-oriented, and practical.