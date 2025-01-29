Wednesday's horoscope: Pisces – The subconscious unleashes traumas

Aries

Today's new moon marks the beginning of a month filled with social processes in which you can be involved and influential. This may happen through communities, groups, or organizations you are part of, offering opportunities for leadership and significant transformation.

Taurus

The new moon will influence changes in your career, status, and recognition. You are being guided to connect with your uniqueness and truth, embracing independence and individuality. New beginnings in the coming month may impact the years ahead.

Gemini

The new moon affects deep transformations in your perceptions and beliefs, leading to the release of old worldviews. A relocation to another country may also be a possibility in the coming years.

Cancer

This new moon initiates a profound psychological transformation, helping you release past emotions and stagnant situations to upgrade your future. It enhances your ability to see things objectively and logically.

Leo

The new moon influences deep transformations in your relationships. Endings, separations, or fateful and unexpected encounters may reshape your relationship status starting this month.

Virgo

The new moon will bring changes in your work environment, daily routine, and health. You are encouraged to connect with your independence and uniqueness while aligning with your truth and individuality.

Libra

Today's new moon will guide you to reconnect with yourself, your uniqueness, and your individuality. This is a time for less self-sacrifice and more authentic creativity.

Scorpio

The new moon will highlight the need for changes in home and family matters. This could involve a significant relocation, family expansion, childbirth, marriage, divorce, or any restructuring of family dynamics.

Sagittarius

The new moon will impact your presence in your immediate surroundings, affecting relationships with siblings, cousins, and neighbors. Changes may include disconnections, endings, or even relocation from a familiar environment to a new one in the coming months or years.

Capricorn

The new moon will trigger economic changes in the coming years. Releasing restrictive financial beliefs can open new creative perspectives, leading to financial empowerment. A shift from being an employee to self-employment may result in a major financial transformation.

Aquarius

With the new moon in your sign, a significant period of transformation is beginning in all areas of life—relationships, career, self-fulfillment, worldview, and more. Let go of stubbornness and open yourself to new ideas and opportunities while releasing what no longer serves you.

Pisces

The new moon may bring deep transformations, emotional floods, and unexpected emotions as the subconscious surfaces traumas. Sensitivity is high, and insights are increasing. Meditation, music, martial arts, and similar activities can help restore balance.