The IDF targeted a building in which Tehran's 88-member Assembly of Experts was meeting to choose Iran's next supreme leader, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Iranian news agencies reported that the building was "flattened" during the Israeli strikes.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Qom, Iran, on March 3, 2026. (CREDIT: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

No injuries or deaths resulting from the strike have been reported as of early Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's ISNA news agency cited a member of the Assembly of Experts as saying that choosing the successor to the previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "won't take long."

Operation Roaring Lion

Khamenei and many top Iranian military and intelligence officials were killed early on Saturday after Israel began Operation Roaring Lion.

As of Monday night, the IDF has dropped over 2,500 bombs on the Islamic Republic and attacked over 600 targets.

The IAF struck a leadership complex in Tehran overnight, with approximately 100 fighter jets dropping over 250 bombs on the complex.

According to the IDF, the complex contained the President's headquarters, the headquarters of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, a meeting compound used by the Islamic Republic's senior forum, and a headquarters for training Iranian military officers.