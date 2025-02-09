Daily horoscope for Sunday: Leo - Mood swings

Aries

A sensitive and emotional day at home and within the family. You tend to react impulsively and dramatically. Family matters occupy your thoughts, and you tend to take everything personally and subjectively.

Taurus

Heightened sensitivity in your immediate surroundings, with a tendency to be impulsive and emotional with those close to you. Try not to take everything personally or get offended easily—these are emotionally overwhelming days.

Gemini

A tendency toward impulsive and emotional spending. You may not think before acting and could lose your sense of judgment. Unreasonable and compulsive spending could get out of control—be mindful of this.

Cancer

With the Moon in your sign, conjunct retrograde Mars, today brings strong emotions and intense feelings. Impulsive reactions and a tendency for emotional dramas may arise. Your mood swings are evident. Spending time near water—bathing, swimming, or simply being in its presence—can help restore emotional balance.

Leo

An especially emotional day, emotional outbursts, mood swings, dramas, and emotional impulsiveness. Some form of creative expression may help you regain emotional balance. You tend to react unpredictably.

Virgo

Heightened social sensitivity and a strong tendency to care for and give to others. It's important to maintain clear boundaries and not drain your energy on others, as it may weaken you. This is also a good day for volunteering activities.

Libra

An emotional day concerning career and recognition. You may be prone to impulsive decisions that may not be entirely rational. Use your heightened sensitivity and intuition to make an impact and advance.

Scorpio

A day of high sensitivity, mood swings, impulsive reactions, and emotional perception. Spending time near water—bathing, swimming, or simply being in its presence—can help restore emotional balance in all aspects.

Sagittarius

An emotionally intense day with turbulent feelings and inner turmoil. Dramas and mood swings are likely, with a tendency for internal exaggeration and emotional immersion. Be mindful not to turn to emotional eating.

Capricorn

Relationships are emotionally activating these days, with a tendency for emotional impulsiveness and dramas. Try to avoid escalating conflicts and maintain rational thinking as much as possible when dealing with others. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Aquarius

Heightened sensitivity in your work environment and daily routine. You may respond emotionally and impulsively, feeling more vulnerable than usual. This is a particularly sensitive day for caregivers, educators, and those working with families.

Pisces

Intense emotions, a tendency to get carried away emotionally, and a likelihood of getting involved in dramas. Reactions may be exaggerated, especially in romantic relationships or interactions with children. Try to maintain logic and objectivity—engaging in creative expression may help restore balance.