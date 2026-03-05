Operation Roaring Lion: What you need to know

Israel and the US launched Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury on early Saturday morning, with the stated aim of creating conditions for regime change

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed by Israeli strike on Tehran bunker, Iran’s defense minister and several IRGC generals also killed in largest-ever aerial attack by IAF

Iran retaliated by firing across the Middle East at Gulf nations and US military bases in the region

Ten Israelis killed, and at least 1,473 more injured in ballistic missile attacks across Israel since Saturday • Six US soldiers killed



