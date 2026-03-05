US-Israeli strikes on Iran in breach of international law, says Italian minister
NATO's Rutte backs Macron's nuclear revamp but says US umbrella is ultimate guarantee
IDF takes out Iranian regime's special internal security force headquarters
Among the other targets were ones belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Basij forces, and a central command center for the armed Internal Security forces.
ByJERUSALEM POST STAFFIDF GRAPHIC of the Iranian regime's Special Forces headquarters, struck by the IDF on March 5, 2026.(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)Go to the full article > >Operation Roaring Lion: What you need to know
Israel and the US launched Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury on early Saturday morning, with the stated aim of creating conditions for regime change
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed by Israeli strike on Tehran bunker, Iran’s defense minister and several IRGC generals also killed in largest-ever aerial attack by IAF
Iran retaliated by firing across the Middle East at Gulf nations and US military bases in the region
Ten Israelis killed, and at least 1,473 more injured in ballistic missile attacks across Israel since Saturday • Six US soldiers killed