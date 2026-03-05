Sirens sound across Israel as IDF announces completion of 13th wave of strikes against Iran

Explosions heard in Doha as Qatar confirms missiles fired from Iran • Iran strikes across central Israel prevent El Al flight from landing • Saudi Arabia intercepts incoming Iranian drones

Motorists drive along an expressway as plumes of smoke rise after a strike in Tehran on March 5, 2026.
IAF completes 13th wave of strikes against Iran, destroys over 300 launchers

ByMIRIAM SELA-EITAM

Four medics killed in Iran, ambulances damaged, WHO says

ByREUTERS

WATCH: CENTCOM says Iran's attack capability 'rapidly declining'

ByJERUSALEM POST STAFF

UK PM Starmer to address press conference on Middle East conflict

ByREUTERS

EU, Gulf countries call for dialogue while acknowledging right to defend against Iran

ByREUTERS

IRGC members in Lebanon will be arrested, deported, Lebanese information minister says

Al-Arabiya added that the Lebanese cabinet had reportedly decided that Iranians would no longer have visa-free entry to Lebanon.

ByMIRIAM SELA-EITAM
A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border.
Israel strikes Tehran’s Azadi Stadium - report

ByJERUSALEM POST STAFF

US-Israeli strikes on Iran in breach of international law, says Italian minister

ByREUTERS

NATO's Rutte backs Macron's nuclear revamp but says US umbrella is ultimate guarantee

ByREUTERS

IDF takes out Iranian regime's special internal security force headquarters

Among the other targets were ones belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Basij forces, and a central command center for the armed Internal Security forces.

ByJERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF GRAPHIC of the Iranian regime's Special Forces headquarters, struck by the IDF on March 5, 2026.
Operation Roaring Lion: What you need to know

Israel and the US launched Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury on early Saturday morning, with the stated aim of creating conditions for regime change

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed by Israeli strike on Tehran bunker, Iran’s defense minister and several IRGC generals also killed in largest-ever aerial attack by IAF

Iran retaliated by firing across the Middle East at Gulf nations and US military bases in the region

Ten Israelis killed, and at least  1,473  more injured in ballistic missile attacks across Israel since Saturday • Six US soldiers killed


