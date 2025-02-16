These are the 3 most romantic zodiac signs – Not just on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is dedicated to romantics, but for some, every day is a chance to fill the air with unstoppable romance—candles, flowers, heartfelt notes, and sweet gestures that may seem overwhelming.

Each zodiac sign expresses romance in its own way. Many iconic romantic gestures throughout history were made by those not inherently known for romance. For example, Casanova, the famous lover, was an Aries. Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor who built the Taj Mahal as a tribute to his beloved wife, was a Capricorn. The genius composer Richard Wagner, a Gemini, composed a symphony for his lover and ensured it was performed outside her window. Taurus-born romantics like Shakespeare and Machine Gun Kelly also displayed grand romantic gestures—MGK, for instance, famously drank Megan Fox’s blood as a token of their love.

Scorpios also bring an intense and obsessive approach to romance. Richard Burton, for instance, wrote a love letter to his ex-wife on his deathbed. Another extreme romantic gesture includes tattooing a lover’s name—a move perfected by Scorpios like Travis Barker and Pete Davidson.

"In the end, there's nothing more beautiful than love celebrated in the most unexpected way—even if it happens at a gas station parking lot," astrologer Reda Wigle told the NYPost. She added, "As Libra-born Eleanor Glynn, the founder of the modern romance genre, once said: 'Romance is the glamour that turns life's everyday dust into golden mist.'" While there are many zodiac signs capable of grand romantic gestures, Wigle identified the three most romantic zodiac signs who don't wait for anniversaries or Valentine's Day to show their love:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ruled by the Moon and driven by emotion, romance is the soul’s melody for Cancer natives. “Think of Ariana Grande dedicating a song to her then-fiancé Pete Davidson or Tom Cruise losing control and jumping on a couch to declare his love,” said Wigle. “When their hearts beat fast or the Moon guides them, Cancers dive headfirst into romance—whether it’s matching tattoos after a few weeks (yes, Ariana, that’s you) or whirlwind weddings like Pamela Anderson’s four-day romance-turned-marriage.”

Cancers are willing to sacrifice, endure pain, and immerse themselves in boundless nostalgia for love. Think of the poet Pablo Neruda, King Edward VIII giving up the British throne for the love of an American woman, or Henry VIII, who was ready to execute wives and break ties with the Church for his loves.

Cancer is the zodiac’s most sentimental and nurturing sign, making them the ultimate romantics.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces live on the fine line between fantasy and reality, filled with emotion, love, and boundless magic. What sets Pisces apart from other romantics is their unwavering optimism about love. No matter who they're with, they always believe that person is pure magic, that salvation is near, and that love will conquer all—including betrayal, madness, or addiction.

“As Pisces-born Elizabeth Taylor said of her turbulent relationship with Richard Burton: ‘When you love like this, you grab the reins with both hands and ride through the storm.’ Indeed, Pisces love not just the emotion but also the pain that comes with it,” said Wigle.

Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, escapism, and illusions, Pisces are firm believers in fairy-tale love. They can turn reality into sheer beauty for their partners.

One example is singer Seal, who proposed to Heidi Klum in an igloo he designed for the occasion and renewed their vows every year. More Pisces romantics? Justin Bieber, with both his Sun and Venus in Pisces, isn’t afraid to write songs about his love for Hailey Baldwin or rent out the entire Staples Center to watch “Titanic” with Selena Gomez.

So if you’re looking for love that will make your heart skip a beat—Pisces are waiting to be caught by your net.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As rulers of the fifth house of passion and creativity, Leos turn love into a true art form. Leo natives see themselves as worthy of admiration—something that could be unbearable if they weren’t also ready to bow down, bring flowers, and sacrifice everything for their loved ones.

“There’s nothing subtle about Leo romance. They declare love loudly and in grand, over-the-top ways,” said Wigle. “Take Ben Affleck, for example, who published newspaper ads listing Jennifer Lopez’s virtues while she was still married to someone else. Or Jason Momoa, King of the Leos, who refurbished his then-wife Lisa Bonet’s first car—a 1965 Ford Mustang.”

Other famous Leo romantics? Zelda Fitzgerald, Charles Bukowski, Emily Brontë, Alfred Tennyson, director James Cameron, and romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.