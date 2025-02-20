Thursday's horoscope: Sagittarius - Important to Maintain Proper Boundaries

Aries:

The energy from the last few days continues. From the afternoon, you’ll feel lightness and emotional release. Optimism will return, and you'll be able to see the opportunities ahead. Your energy will also strengthen, and you’ll feel more like yourself.

Taurus:

Relationship matters are still on your mind. Emotions are intense, and tension is high. In the afternoon, you’ll feel relief and release as something opens internally, bringing optimism and clarity back.

Gemini:

You may feel emotional stress affecting you physically. By the afternoon, tension will ease, bringing relief and renewed energy. Relationship matters may arise, with potential opportunities or joyful experiences for singles.

Cancer:

Most of the day will be highly sensitive. The energy from the last few days persists, but by afternoon, you’ll feel relief and release. Optimism will return, and your physical energy will strengthen—ideal for channeling through sports and physical activities.

Leo:

Until the afternoon, the charged energy of recent days continues. Afterward, there will be significant relief, openness, and increased energy. You'll be dominant and your presence noticeable.

Virgo:

Emotional intensity will subside by the afternoon, bringing a sense of relief and strengthening, especially at home and with family. Openness and emotional release will be felt, along with a return of optimism.

Libra:

The day begins with the intense energy of recent days, continuing into a sense of relief and release. You may have a happy experience with close family or friends, and you’ll feel more open to your immediate environment.

Scorpio:

The moon stays in your sign until the afternoon. Energy will release, and relief and optimism will increase, especially regarding finances. However, be mindful of overspending and maintaining boundaries.

Sagittarius:

The moon enters your sign in the afternoon, opening and strengthening your energy. You’ll step into the light with optimism, clarity will improve, and a sense of lightness and release will be felt. Maintaining proper boundaries is crucial.

Capricorn:

The heaviness and intensity continue until the afternoon when you’ll feel relief and release from the emotions of the past few days. Internal optimism will rise, bringing clarity.

Aquarius:

The intensity of recent days will ease by the afternoon, bringing open energy and the return of popularity. Connecting with communities will feel good during this time, so maintain optimism and joy.

Pisces:

\From highly sensitive and intense days, you’ll feel great relief and release. It’s important to maintain clear and proper boundaries with reality, as there may be a tendency to misjudge situations. Optimism will gradually return.