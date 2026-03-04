The US military used a long-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) in a combat situation for the first time as part of Operation Epic Fury, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper announced on Wednesday.

This provided the military with "an unrivaled deep strike capability," CENTCOM wrote on X/Twitter.

"I just could not be prouder of our men and women in uniform leveraging innovation to create dilemmas for the enemy," Cooper said.

CENTCOM sinks 20 Iranian ships, including Soleimani-class warship

Additionally, US forces have struck or sunk over 20 Iranian warships since Operation Epic Fury began on Saturday, CENTCOM announced on Wednesday.

This includes CENTCOM sinking a Soleimani-class warship on Tuesday night.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Pentagon, described the Soleimani-class vessel as the jewel of Iran's navy.