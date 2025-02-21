Friday's horoscope: Aquarius - A tendency for dramas and overreactions

Aries:

High energy, a sense of openness and optimism, but also a lack of boundaries and poor judgment of reality. These are good days for traveling or embarking on eye-opening experiences locally or abroad.

Taurus:

A feeling of relief and internal release, rising optimism, but possible confusion and a blurred view of reality. There may be a loss of boundaries and poor judgment—try to stay grounded and logical.

Gemini:

Openness in relationships may be misleading, and excessive optimism can confuse you. It's essential to maintain boundaries and avoid overreactions and dramas. Opportunities for singles should be examined thoroughly.

Cancer:

There may be scattered energy in your daily routine. Although your energy is high, focus is needed to avoid spreading yourself too thin. Physical exercise can help channel your energy effectively.

Leo:

High energy and a tendency to attract dramas and overreactions. There's a chance of things blowing out of proportion. These are good days for performers of all kinds—you are dominant and your presence is noticeable.

Virgo:

The home and family atmosphere is lively and open, with potential events or gatherings. Setting boundaries is essential, especially in romantic relationships. Avoid dramas and excessive reactions.

Libra:

You are open and noticeable in your immediate environment. Be mindful of setting boundaries with those close to you—such as siblings, cousins, or neighbors. A short trip or local experience will be beneficial today.

Scorpio:

There’s a risk of taking uncalculated financial risks these days. Pay attention to expenses or economic decisions today, and avoid any form of gambling—there’s a risk of significant losses.

Sagittarius:

The moon in your sign in disharmonious aspects to Pisces brings a tendency for exaggerations and lack of boundaries, particularly at home and with family. Avoid dramas and overreactions, and try to maintain high energy and joy.

Capricorn:

Internal energy provides optimism, but also confusion and a lack of boundaries. There may be emotional floods and internal dramas. You may feel trapped in your own thoughts—try to stay grounded and connected to reality.

Aquarius:

You are open and socially popular, and community or group involvement brings much joy and optimism. It’s essential to maintain boundaries and not drain your energy on others. Your energy levels are high.

Pisces:

A tendency for dramas and exaggerated reactions. You need to maintain boundaries and logic. You are open and optimistic, with the ability to spread information and influence others—just ensure the information is reliable.