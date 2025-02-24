Daily horoscope for Monday: Aries - Avoid rash decisions

Aries

A tense day in your career, with achievements alongside tension and a tendency toward impulsive actions that require patience. Good planning is advised today, and it's best to avoid rash and uncalculated decisions.

Taurus

A practical approach with forward planning is recommended today. Avoid impulsive decisions and maintain patience. Long-term planning may be challenging for you, as you tend to focus on short-term goals.

Gemini

There is a tendency for impulsive and emotional spending. Money that is expected to come in may be spent quickly without much thought. Try to maintain financial planning and control.

Cancer

Emotional tension in relationships, a tendency for impulsive reactions, and a lack of patience. The other party may provide a sense of security and stability, but you may not feel patient today.

Leo

The work environment is tense, and you may feel restless and impulsive. However, there are achievements and results at work that provide a sense of security and stability after a period of effort.

Virgo

A day of practicality and efficiency, with an ability to see your achievements in the long term. However, there is a lack of patience in waiting for results, with a desire for quick and immediate progress.

Libra

You tend to be the mature and responsible one at home and in the family. Avoid impulsive and emotional reactions, and try to maintain patience and composure, especially in romantic relationships.

Scorpio

You may respond impulsively and harshly toward those close to you. Try to avoid taking responsibility for others around you and release some control. Patience and restraint are key today.

Sagittarius

Financial planning and calculated steps can yield good economic results. However, impulsive and enthusiastic spending disrupts balance and creates tension. Try to maintain financial planning.

Capricorn

The moon in your sign increases tension in relationships, leading to impulsive and impatient reactions. Family relationships are also unstable and restless. Try to maintain patience.

Aquarius

You may feel a sense of heaviness and seriousness internally, with restlessness and high sensitivity. There may be emotional closures within yourself and tension with those close to you. Try to stay patient.

Pisces

Social sensitivity is heightened, and your authority is strong, especially in communities or social groups. Social activities or gatherings require planning and patience. Try to avoid impulsive reactions.