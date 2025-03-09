Venus retrograde: Recommendations for each zodiac sign

Venus retrograde in March-April 2025 is one of the most significant astrological periods of the year, with a considerable impact on matters related to love, relationships, personal values, and finances. Venus, the planet representing harmony, beauty, and life's pleasures, enters retrograde approximately every year and a half for about 40 days. This period is considered a time of introspection regarding emotions, spending habits, and personal connections.

This time, the retrograde begins in Aries—a fire sign associated with courage, initiative, and sometimes impulsiveness, which may bring turbulence in relationships and a desire to reassess how we approach love and money. Subsequently, Venus will continue its retrograde into Pisces, where the energy will be entirely different—more sensitive, deep, and intuitive. This transition will emphasize the need to find a balance between emotional impulses and spiritual needs.

Practically speaking, the period of Venus retrograde is not recommended for significant decisions such as marriage, signing major financial contracts, or dramatic changes in appearance. However, it is an excellent time to review the past, gain a better understanding of previous relationships, improve personal connections, and reassess financial priorities.

Astrologer Rida Wiggle told Nypost that this retrograde has implications for various aspects of life and provided astrological forecasts for each zodiac sign, with insights on how to use this period for personal growth and development.

Let's start with her general recommendations for the retrograde period:

Reassessing Relationships: This period is suitable for evaluating existing relationships, understanding personal needs and desires, and avoiding new commitments.

Financial Caution: It is advisable to avoid large investments or significant purchases and focus on assessing existing expenses and investments.

Self-Care and Intuition: The period encourages focusing on self-care, relying on intuition, and avoiding impulsive decisions.

The Impact of the Retrograde on Each Zodiac Sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) The retrograde occurs in Aries' first house, leading to a reassessment of self-image and personal identity. It is advisable to avoid impulsive decisions regarding appearance or new relationships and instead focus on gaining a deeper understanding of oneself and careful financial planning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Since Taurus is ruled by Venus, this sign will experience the retrograde's effects especially strongly. The retrograde affects the 12th house, encouraging the resolution of unresolved matters. It is recommended to reevaluate spending habits, avoid unnecessary expenses, and focus on personal growth. Large investments should be postponed until the retrograde ends before making significant financial decisions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The retrograde occurs in the 11th house, leading to a reassessment of friendships and future goals. It is advisable to avoid new joint investments and be open to professional opportunities from the past. Reviewing expenses and focusing on saving is recommended. Geminis may struggle to pause and reflect before acting, but it is wise to slow down, think carefully, and protect financial interests during this period.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) The retrograde impacts the 10th house, encouraging a reassessment of career goals and their effect on self-worth. Significant career decisions should be postponed until the retrograde ends. Reducing expenses and handling emotions in a healthier way—without excessive spending—is advisable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) The retrograde occurs in the 9th house, prompting a reevaluation of beliefs and worldviews. Avoiding major travel or education-related expenses is recommended, while focusing on careful financial planning and spiritual growth. There are many ways to care for yourself without overspending. During this period, consider how you react through spending and take a moment before making tempting yet unfulfilling purchases.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) The retrograde affects the 8th house, encouraging a reassessment of shared resources and intimate relationships. Avoid new financial commitments and focus on understanding personal and partners' emotional needs. Overanalyzing financial matters should be avoided, and practical planning should be prioritized.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) This retrograde period may be particularly challenging. As a sign ruled by Venus, the retrograde impacts the 7th house, prompting a reassessment of relationships and partnerships. Avoid new commitments, take your time, and carefully consider the cost-benefit of financial collaborations. Monthly expenses should be reviewed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) The retrograde occurs in the 6th house, prompting a reassessment of work habits and health. Avoid new professional commitments and focus on improving daily routines. Being prepared for changes and avoiding unnecessary stress that could negatively impact health is crucial.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) The retrograde impacts the 5th house, encouraging a reassessment of creative expression and romance. Avoid financial investments in entertainment and focus on developing personal talents. Unnecessary spending should be avoided during this period.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) The retrograde occurs in the 4th house, prompting a reassessment of family relationships and emotional well-being. Focus on self-care and improving the home environment. As an ambitious sign, Capricorn, you always think about money, but this period invites you to examine the personal cost of professional advancement. Consider what you are willing to sacrifice for career success and evaluate financial decisions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) The retrograde affects the 3rd house, encouraging a reassessment of communication and connections with close surroundings. Avoid new educational commitments and focus on improving communication skills. The theme of this retrograde for Aquarius is caution and financial preservation. Wait until the end of April, when Venus and Mercury resume direct motion, before executing major plans.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) The retrograde occurs in the 2nd house, prompting a reassessment of personal values and spending habits. Avoid impulsive purchases and focus on understanding financial needs. Consider ways you might make unwise decisions that do not provide long-term satisfaction. Trusting intuition is important for financial decisions, but impulsive shopping should be avoided.