Fourteen-year-old girl shielded, saved two children during Bondi attack The girl, known only as Chaya, shared her story with members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis unit who visited her in the hospital.

Fourteen-year-old Chaya is pictured with members of United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma & Crisis unit while in the hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during Sunday’s terrorist attack on a Hannukkah event in Bondi Beach, Australia. ( photo credit : UNITED HATZALAH‏ )