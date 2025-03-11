Venus in retrograde and the return of exes: How to handle it?

The Venus retrograde of March-April 2025 is one of the most significant astrological events of the year, with a strong influence on love and relationships. Venus enters retrograde approximately every year and a half, lasting about 40 days. This period is considered a time for deep reflection on emotions and interpersonal connections.

In Roman mythology, Venus was the goddess of love and fertility, playing a crucial role in matters of romance and relationships. This time, Venus begins its retrograde in Aries— a fire sign associated with courage, initiative, and sometimes impulsiveness— which may bring turbulence to relationships and a desire to reassess how we approach love. Later, Venus will continue its retrograde in Pisces, where the energy shifts to something entirely different: sensitive, deep, and intuitive. This transition highlights the need to find balance between emotional impulses and spiritual needs.

The Venus retrograde period is not ideal for making major decisions like getting married. However, it is an excellent time to reevaluate relationships, gain deeper insight into past connections, strengthen personal bonds, and come to terms with our capacity to love and be loved.

Memories of your ex are surfacing now—and that's a good thing (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Say Hello to Your Ex

Retrograde Venus often brings exes back into the picture. This doesn’t necessarily mean it's an opportunity to rekindle old relationships but rather a chance to reflect on what went wrong and the recurring patterns that have influenced our past relationships. Sometimes, the return of a former partner serves as an opportunity to understand what was missing, recognize past mistakes, and improve how we approach relationships moving forward.

Be aware that relationships ending during this period are likely to do so due to incompatibility between needs and availability. This is a time when it becomes clearer who genuinely adds value to our lives and who might be holding us back. It may also be an opportunity to reconsider someone you previously dismissed or resolve lingering issues that have hindered your personal growth.

The retrograde period encourages reevaluating relationships, reassessing our ideals, and confronting necessary but difficult realities. It is a time of renewal, restructuring, and, at times, letting go of what no longer serves us. During these weeks, the retrograde will have the strongest impact on Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. However, when Venus shifts into Pisces, the influence will be more significant for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.