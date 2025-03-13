Astrology in Jewish tradition: From ancient texts to modern practice

Thousands of years ago, Jewish sages gazed at the stars, trying to understand what they meant for a person's fate. Today, we do the same, but with slightly different methods. Astrology in Jewish tradition is not just horoscopes for entertainment; it is a living history that has spanned centuries and still fascinates us. We want to tell you how it made its way from sacred texts to the present day, preserving its magic and finding a place in modern Israel.

Beginning of the Path: Stars in the Torah and Talmud

It all started with ancient texts. In the Torah, in the book of Genesis (1:14), God creates the celestial bodies "for signs and seasons." This is not a random phrase - for our ancestors, the stars were messages from above. In the Talmud (Shabbat 156a), there are debates: does "mazal" - fate associated with the heavens - influence a person? Some said "yes," others "no, everything is decided by God." But the very fact of the discussion shows that astrology was part of their world.

Then came the "Zohar," a Kabbalistic text where stars and planets are channels of divine energy. Here, we see not just a belief in the cosmos but an attempt to understand its role in life. This was the first step of astrology in Jewish culture - not as a science but as a way to comprehend fate through the sky.

Traces in Stone: Astrology in Archaeology

The ancients not only wrote about the stars; they depicted them. In Israel, there are synagogues where this can be seen with one's own eyes. Take Beit Alpha, 6th century: a mosaic on the floor with 12 zodiac signs, with Helios in the center on a chariot. Or Tzippori - another mosaic with the same theme. This is not decoration but a symbol: the cosmos and faith went hand in hand.

For us, this is like a window into the past. Back then, people did not separate the stars from religion; they saw in them a reflection of a higher order. This connection remained in the culture, quietly flowing into the subsequent eras.

Transition to Modernity

Astrology did not die out with antiquity; it adapted. In the Middle Ages, Jewish philosophers like Maimonides debated its place, but it lived on among the people. Today, in Israel, it is experiencing a resurgence. Some people check compatibility before marriage; some plan their day according to the Moon. Even employers glance at the zodiac signs of candidates. It may not be decisive, but the stars certainly add a touch of color to the routine.

Astrology has come a long way. The methods have fundamentally changed, but the goals remain the same:

Antiquity Our days Source Texts and observations Applications, scientific data, AI Accessibility For the "chosen ones" For all Goals Understanding destiny, self-knowledge, and predictions

Now, astrology has reached a whole new level with the Hint astrology app. It is not just some amusement but a new method in astrology that combines traditional approaches with the latest research and real NASA data! You simply enter the date, time, and place of birth, and AI creates your natal chart. This is not some general horoscope from a magazine but a detailed analysis tailored specifically for you. During the 7-day trial test period, we tried it and were amazed: the app was spot-on everywhere. In Israel, where technology is part of the DNA, it is truly a bridge between the past and the future of astrology.

The Age-Old Debate Concludes

Some scientists, however, not too long ago, claimed, "Astrology is not a science." You have probably heard this more than once. We understand them: proving the influence of Mars on your career is challenging. However, most of these statements date back to times when AI was not as widespread. Today, the situation is fundamentally different. If these statements about the old methods of astrology were generally true, with the current approach using real data combined with AI, these words are clearly outdated and need revision.

Today, even those who were making such claims yesterday are now using astrologists' data. And here are the purposes:

Love: Couples compare natal charts before taking serious steps;

Work: Freelancers wait for the new moon to start projects;

Soul: People seek answers in the stars when everything is confusing.

We have heard from acquaintances in Haifa: "If Mercury is retrograde, it's better not to sign contracts." Of course, in this case, it was just a joke, but with a grain of truth, astrology has become a companion in chaos, even for those who were recently skeptical about it.

What is the Result?

Astrology in the Jewish tradition is a journey spanning thousands of years. From the Torah to technology, it helps us seek meaning, ask questions, and find ourselves. We believe that astrology in the Jewish tradition will reveal itself further. With such modern tools as AI and our longing for the past, it can become a real way to connect ancient wisdom with the new world. In Israel, where history and innovation coexist, this seems to be the only possible development scenario.

