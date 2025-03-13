Daily horoscope for Thursday: Gemini – Days of cleansing and release

♈ Aries

Emotionally and physically complex days, requiring internal and external organization and self-examination. Listening to your body is recommended—maintain movement and a light, balanced diet as much as possible. These are days of emotional and physical cleansing.

♉ Taurus

An inner tension is noticeable, with self-criticism and a tendency to be overly harsh on yourself. You may find yourself shrinking and seeing everything on a small scale. These are the days leading up to the eclipse, focusing on order and inner and outer cleansing.

♊ Gemini

A critical and possibly even cold atmosphere at home and within the family, an internal conflict is felt, intrusive thoughts lead to worries, days of emotional and mental cleansing and release.

♋ Cancer

Your ability to give and serve others is highlighted, especially with those close to you. You are active and initiating, and those in caregiving roles are feeling particularly sensitive. There is a heightened emotional connection with your loved ones.

♌ Leo

Financial matters require organization, review, and proper account management. You may need to be more frugal and exercise greater financial discretion. Economic efficiency is required and will be particularly relevant in the near future.

♍ Virgo

With the moon in your sign ahead of the eclipse, these are not easy emotional and physical days. Listening to your body is essential—movement and a light, balanced diet are necessary. Some relationships are reaching closure and endings.

♎ Libra

The process of emotional and physical cleansing and release continues today. Emotional flooding, restlessness, and inner conflicts arise, accompanied by self-criticism and introspection.

♏ Scorpio

Social sensitivity is still felt. You are selective and in need of your own quiet space. The need for emotional control increases—try to let go and relax. Avoid being overly critical of yourself and others.

♐ Sagittarius

Days filled with work and an overload of thoughts and worries, some related to your career. Tasks and responsibilities may feel emotionally burdensome, leading to self-criticism.

♑ Capricorn

These days call for a practical and realistic approach. Be goal-oriented and down-to-earth. You have a tendency for critical analysis and focusing on details that disturb your peace of mind.

♒ Aquarius

These are internally sensitive days, filled with thoughts, worries, self-criticism, intense emotions, and fears. A deep process of emotional cleansing and release is happening as the lunar eclipse approaches. Try to stay active and maintain a light diet—it may help restore balance.

♓ Pisces

Sensitive days in relationships, bringing restlessness and inner conflicts. There is a dynamic of care and a tendency for introspection and re-evaluating the relationships you are in. Some of you may experience closure in certain connections.