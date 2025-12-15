Iranians take to social media to show support for Jews, Israel after Bondi Beach terror shooting “This regime is the root cause of global terror and instability,” one user wrote, as others called for the implementation of the Cyrus Accords and for Israel to destroy the regime.

An Israeli flag and flowers are laid outside Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach as people gather to mourn in the wake of a mass shooting on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. ( photo credit : Audrey Richardson/Getty Images )