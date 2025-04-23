Daily horoscope for Wednesday: Pisces – Strong intuition

Aries ♈

A day of heightened inner sensitivity. Intuition is strong, but there's a tendency for confusion and lack of focus. You may feel inspired and connected to creativity and the arts. There's also an underlying sense of restlessness and nervousness.

Taurus ♉

A socially sensitive day with the ability to empathize and contain. You might be involved in volunteer activities. Be mindful to maintain your boundaries and conserve your energy. A connection to creativity and art is also felt today.

Gemini ♊

A tendency for sensitivity and confusion, especially in matters of career and recognition. You may feel energetically scattered—try to conserve your energy. Restlessness and unease are also possible, so watch your boundaries.

Cancer ♋

A very sensitive day. Your emotional perspective may be blurred, with a tendency toward dispersion and lack of focus. Spending time near or in water can help balance your emotions. Connecting to higher realms may bring emotional clarity and understanding.

Leo ♌

There's a high level of internal sensitivity, with possible confusion and lack of focus. A tendency for emotional dispersion is present, but strong intuition can guide you. Creative expression can bring inner emotional balance—try to listen inwardly.

Virgo ♍

A sensitive day in relationships, with a tendency toward confusion and lack of clarity. Focus may be difficult. Issues of boundaries come up, and it's advisable to be mindful of them and protect your energy in interactions. Avoid mutual "caretaker" dynamics.

Libra ♎

Workplace and daily routine require boundary awareness. There's heightened sensitivity—be careful not to exhaust yourself in your work functions. You may feel tired or weak as the day progresses.

Scorpio ♏

A day of high emotional sensitivity in romantic relationships or with children, requiring clear boundary setting. There's a tendency for emotional overwhelm and lack of focus. With children, it’s especially important to establish healthy boundaries.

Sagittarius ♐

High sensitivity at home and with family. Attention to boundaries is essential. Emotional closure with family members may be happening. The responsibilities on your shoulders may feel emotionally burdensome, and restlessness is possible.

Capricorn ♑

Increased sensitivity with those around you. It's important to establish and maintain boundaries with close ones. Avoid taking too much responsibility or feeling pity for others. Restlessness and irritability may be noticeable.

Aquarius ♒

There may be financial waste or lack of boundaries, even alongside gains and income. It's best to be efficient and plan your income and expenses carefully. A tendency for lack of focus may lead to losses if not managed well.

Pisces ♓

The Moon in your sign heightens sensitivity and lack of focus. There’s a tendency for emotional and energetic dispersion. Your intuition is strong. Relationship matters involve emotional closures that can feel heavy and overwhelming.