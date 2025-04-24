Thursday's horoscope: Aquarius – Tendency to overspend and lose boundaries

Aries ♈

A day of high sensitivity, with difficulty maintaining personal boundaries. Emotional overwhelm is possible, and there may be a tendency to scatter. Connecting to inspiration and creativity can help you achieve emotional balance.

Taurus ♉

A socially sensitive day. Volunteering activities are suitable for today, but be mindful of boundaries and avoid draining your energy. You are creative and inspired—use this for giving and community impact.

Gemini ♊

A tendency to scatter and lose boundaries, especially in career matters. You have the ability to influence and inspire, which can strengthen your position and recognition. It’s a day of high sensitivity and empathy toward others.

Cancer ♋

A very emotional day, with mood swings and drama. You may struggle to maintain clear boundaries. Spending time near or in water can help balance and calm you emotionally. You tend to see things from an emotional perspective.

Leo ♌

Strong internal sensitivity may lead to emotional overwhelm and drama. Your ability to give and receive inspiration and express yourself creatively can help balance you today. Listening to your heart will help you make the right decisions.

Virgo ♍

Sensitivity in relationships, with boundary issues needing attention. There's a tendency to scatter and lose focus. Fateful relationship events may occur for some of you. Let go of relationships that are no longer suitable.

Libra ♎

Boundary issues in the workplace—possibly with colleagues, superiors, or clients. You may feel drained at work, or even experience weakness or fatigue. Set clear boundaries for yourself.

Scorpio ♏

A sensitive day in romantic relationships or with children. A powerful and sweeping emotional experience is possible. Be mindful of boundaries and avoid unnecessary drama. With children, be sure to maintain healthy boundaries.

Sagittarius ♐

Heightened sensitivity at home and within the family. Setting boundaries is necessary in family relationships. You may feel a burden of responsibility—be careful not to be too hard on yourself.

Capricorn ♑

Sensitivity with close surroundings like siblings, cousins, neighbors, etc. Pay attention to possible boundary violations. Try not to take on responsibility or guilt that isn't yours.

Aquarius ♒

Pay attention to your expenses and income. There is a tendency to overspend and lose boundaries with income and profits, lacking organization and order. Be planned and calculated, and keep a rational approach to money to avoid losses.

Pisces ♓

The Moon in your sign brings emotional waves, emotional overwhelm, and unresolved boundary issues. Sensitivity is high, with a tendency toward drama and emotional excess. Connecting to inspiration and creativity can help you balance today.