Monday's horosope: Gemini - You are leading and socially dominant

Aries ♈

The Moon in your sign, conjunct Neptune and Mercury, strengthens your charm. You are magnetic and intriguing, with the ability to connect, inspire, and captivate with creativity. New ideas for initiatives arise, and it is advisable to listen to them.

Taurus ♉

The Sun in Taurus drives you toward major changes in the coming month. There may be anger and a feeling of "burning ground." Try to be flexible and creative. Listen to the inner inspiration that arises and be patient.

Gemini ♊

You are leading and socially dominant, with the ability to inspire, initiate, and be active in social and community settings, with the power to influence. Connect to your courage, directness, and honesty.

Cancer ♋

You are initiating and active in your career. You have the ability to lead and inspire others, offering a warm and personal touch that strengthens your status and recognition. Publicity may also grow during these days.

Leo ♌

Your energies are strong, and your ability to express yourself is high. You express your opinions decisively and directly, with the power to influence and inspire through your knowledge or your current position. You are dominant.

Virgo ♍

There is a sense of inner strengthening. Connecting to your deep desires requires courage and direct self-expression. A powerful emotional connection is felt. It is advisable to be initiative and direct without fear.

Libra ♎

Relationships are very active for you these days. A powerful emotional experience or falling in love is possible for those who are single. Emotional drift and passion are present. Pay attention to issues of boundaries in relationships.

Scorpio ♏

You have initiative ideas that inspire, mainly in your work environment. It is advisable to be direct and honest, connecting to courage and openness. Communication is open. Connect to your desires and act accordingly.

Sagittarius ♐

Your energies are high. Your expressive abilities are strong. A sweeping and emotional romantic experience is possible during these days. You are full of charm and the ability to captivate others. You are connected to your inner child, and enthusiasm is felt.

Capricorn ♑

The atmosphere at home and within the family is stormy and emotionally intense. You may be able to express yourself more directly and honestly than ever. There is a tendency toward family dramas. Connect to your personal desires and act accordingly.

Aquarius ♒

You are dominant and leading in your close environment. Communication is direct and open, and you do not hesitate to express yourself with honesty and sharpness. There is a tendency to get carried away into emotional dramas with those close to you.

Pisces ♓

Creative ideas and initiatives can promote you financially. Connect to courage and forward action. Pay attention to the ideas that come to you, and you may significantly strengthen your financial situation later on.