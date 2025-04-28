Weekly Horoscope: April 27 – May 3, 2025

The full forecast by zodiac sign appears later on – don't miss it!

Mars enters into a direct confrontation with powerful Pluto at the beginning of the week. Meanwhile, emotional Venus, who has been swimming around in the waters of Pisces, moves into Aries, currently at the heart of the action, and clings to dreamy, blurring Neptune, who, despite the best intentions, makes it hard for us to find stable ground to stand on. Caution – have I said that already?

The violent aspect of the week – is the confrontation between Mars, located at the beginning of Leo, and instinctual Pluto, located at the beginning of Aquarius, directly opposite. A meeting between these two, especially a disharmonious one like this, is never a good sign. It brings with it extreme emotional intensity, a short fuse, and a rapid shift into a combative state of mind at every provocation, often losing all sense of proportion. The result – a lot of drama. This is a time to avoid confrontations as much as possible, because they can easily escalate. If you can, postpone arguments and disagreements to next week. Until then – better not to argue at all.

Who will be most affected by this aspect? Aries, Capricorn, Cancer, Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Taurus, and Aquarius.

Emotions this week – Emotional Venus moves from gentle Pisces to combative Aries. If we're not careful, our emotional lives – including our emotional dialogues with loved ones – could easily run aground even because of one misplaced word. Therefore, it is important to be extra cautious and avoid lighting unnecessary fires. If you accidentally do ignite one – apologize and extinguish it quickly, otherwise it will be much harder to do so later.

It's time to avoid conflicts as much as possible, as they could easily escalate

Here's the weekly forecast with the astrological signs included:

Aries (♈)

Emotional: Roiling feelings beneath the surface; the Moon in Aries intensifies internal storms, while the Mars-Pluto confrontation triggers unexpected conflicts.

Financial: Caution! Financial impulsiveness could cause quick losses.

Social: Venus moves into Aries, making you act quickly in matters of the heart; you are attractive, but may inadvertently push people away.

Tip: Avoid tough confrontations this week; remember to breathe before responding.

Taurus (♉)

Emotional: The Moon strengthens the desire for belonging, but the Mars-Pluto confrontation triggers fears of losing emotional control.

Financial: A tendency for unplanned expenses due to internal pressures.

Social: Venus moving into Aries slows down the social pace; you need more time to process.

Tip: If something burns inside – write it down before acting on it.

Gemini (♊)

Emotional: The Mars-Pluto clash shakes the ground under your emotional plans; stay flexible.

Financial: External pressure could lead to rash business decisions – pause and think.

Social: Venus in Aries returns you to the center of attention, but beware of hasty reactions.

Tip: No need to fight for every idea; what is right will stand on its own.

Cancer (♋)

Emotional: A sense of rising power, but the Mars-Pluto confrontation creates tension within close relationships.

Financial: A tendency to struggle for control over financial projects – try to let go in the right places.

Social: Venus in Aries stirs tensions in career and social status.

Tip: Make time for what nourishes your soul, not what drains it.

Leo (♌)

Emotional: The Moon awakens a need for emotional adventures, but the celestial conflict demands maturity and containment.

Financial: Don't fall for wasteful spending out of frustration.

Social: Venus in Aries breathes new life into relationships – but beware of making overly grand declarations.

Tip: Choose when to shine and when to retreat.

Virgo (♍)

Emotional: Emotional depth rises but may cause inner restlessness; the Moon demands delicate emotional processing.

Financial: Restructure your plans – sudden confusion in income is possible.

Social: Venus's move into Aries invites you to face personal challenges in relationships.

Maintaining a healthy routine will balance the week's storms.

Libra (♎)

Emotional: The Pluto-Mars clash highlights conflicts in relationships or expectations from others.

Financial: No perfect timing for investments; pause before any major financial move.

Social: Venus in Aries renews desires but also exposes tensions in connections.

Tip: Try to talk less and listen more.

Scorpio (♏)

The confrontation between Mars and Pluto, your ruling planet, could cause conflicts – try to let go.

Emotional: The Moon and the planets drive deep emotional changes – something old needs to end.

Financial: Small conflicts may arise in joint projects.

Social: Venus in Aries demands you take responsibility for your emotions.

Sagittarius (♐)

Emotional: The urge to move forward clashes with unexpected deep feelings.

Financial: Minor confrontations could escalate into crises if you don't pay attention to details.

Social: Venus in Aries revives your social adventurous spirit.

Tip: This is a week to move wisely – not recklessly.

Capricorn (♑)

Emotional: A heavier than usual emotional sense of responsibility; the Moon demands alone time.

Financial: Be cautious of manipulative influences on financial decisions.

Social: Venus in Aries tests your willingness to open up emotionally.

Tip: Maintain healthy boundaries without cutting yourself off completely.

Aquarius (♒)

Emotional: Unexpected emotional storms, especially within the family and close surroundings.

Financial: Sudden changes are possible in the professional sphere – keep an open mind.

Social: Venus in Aries adds pace, lightness, and a desire for new experiences.

Tip: Go with the changes instead of fighting them.

Pisces (♓)

Emotional: The Moon and the celestial conflict amplify repressed feelings; don't ignore them.

Financial: Double-check details in agreements and finances – a tendency to overlook things.

Social: Venus's move into Aries pushes you out of your comfort zone to seek genuine passion.

Tip: Share your emotions even if they are not "orderly" – they are real.