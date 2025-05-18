Daily horoscope for Sunday, 18/5

♈ Aries

Today brings a burst of new energy. The Moon in Aquarius encourages you to collaborate on group projects. However, avoid impulsive decisions that could lead to conflict.

♉ Taurus

Jupiter's transition into Gemini affects your financial sector. It's a good time to reevaluate your budget and look for new income opportunities.

♊ Gemini

Jupiter entering your sign brings opportunities for personal growth and learning. Use this time for self-development and strengthening your social connections.

♋ Cancer

Today you feel the need to nurture yourself and those around you. The Moon enhances your empathy, making it an excellent day for supporting others and making intuitive decisions.

♌ Leo

The encounter between Mercury in Taurus and Mars in your sign could create communication tensions. It’s important to avoid impulsive reactions and act with patience.

♍ Virgo

This week brings significant changes in your personal and professional life. Focusing on financial decisions and emotional clarity will help you achieve career growth and deeper self-understanding.

♎ Libra

The Moon in Aquarius highlights the need for cooperation and community building. It’s a good time to connect with others and share your ideas.

♏ Scorpio

This week is marked by significant inner transformations, shifts in relationships, and a strong urge for travel or exploring new horizons. Celestial movements will lead you toward deep self-reflection and a more stable emotional foundation.

♐ Sagittarius

The week encourages emotional awareness and financial clarity. The Moon’s transit emphasizes the need to focus on personal values and relationships.

♑ Capricorn

This week brings momentum in your career and self-expression. The Moon’s transit highlights the need for balance between professional ambitions and self-awareness.

♒ Aquarius

The Moon in your sign encourages collaboration and innovation. It’s a good time to work on group projects and look for creative solutions to challenges.

♓ Pisces

This week is characterized by a shift from emotional focus to career, networking, and personal renewal. It’s a good time to connect with others and share your ideas.