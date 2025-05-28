Study finds: These are the richest, most wasteful, and stingiest zodiac signs

A new study has uncovered a link between our zodiac sign and our financial behavior. Finder, Australia's most popular price comparison website, surveyed 2,086 people to determine the connection between zodiac signs, income, wealth, and attitude toward money.

Based on the intriguing data (relevant to Australia but possibly reflective of broader trends), Aquarius tops the list of the wealthiest zodiac signs, with an impressive average savings account of AUD 41,975 (about 100,000 shekels). Libra comes in second with AUD 37,806 (about 90,000 shekels) on average, while Cancer trails behind with only AUD 13,075 (about 31,000 shekels) in savings.

Taurus is the sign expected to save the most money per month, averaging AUD 713 (about 1,700 shekels), while Gemini saves the highest percentage of their income (28%).

The study also found that Leo and Cancer are the biggest online spenders, each spending around AUD 228 (545 shekels) per week solely on online shopping.

Unlike Cancer, Leo holds a significant amount of cryptocurrency (28%)—such as Bitcoin or Ethereum—and also has the largest stock portfolio among all the zodiac signs, averaging AUD 22,407 (about 53,500 shekels) in stocks.

Virgos are less likely to feel financial stress (17%), but they have the smallest stock portfolio, with an average of AUD 4,320 (about 10,300 shekels).

Libras have the highest average annual income at AUD 96,948 (about 231,500 shekels), yet somehow they’re also the most likely to miss rent or mortgage payments (38%).

Capricorn holds the least amount of money in savings, averaging AUD 13,075 (about 31,000 shekels), and shows very little interest in cryptocurrencies, with only about 15% investing in them.

Rebecca Pike, money expert at Finder, said your personality is closely linked to your attitude toward money—even if you're not a fan of astrology. “Whether you’re into it or not, many Australians enjoy finding out what their zodiac sign means for their future—financial or romantic,” she said. “Leos may be known for their ambition and dedication, but the truth is anyone can improve their financial situation with just a few small changes.”

Ms. Pike emphasized that setting up a dedicated savings fund is a necessary step. As a general rule, it’s best to have at least three months’ worth of expenses saved in an “emergency fund” for use when needed. She added: “Keep money separate from your everyday transaction account and try to grow it by saving at least 20% of your monthly income.”

Here are the full findings from the survey: (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Aries (♈ March 21 – April 19)

Most likely to have no savings (25%)

Spends the most on groceries (about ₪400 per shop, based on Australian prices)

1 in 4 (26%) are highly stressed about their financial situation

Taurus (♉ April 20 – May 20)

One of the happiest signs (79%)

Saves the most money monthly (about ₪1,700)

Holds the largest stock portfolio (about ₪46,400)

Gemini (♊ May 21 – June 20)

Saves the highest percentage of their income (28%)

Likely to struggle with rent or mortgage payments (38%)

Cancer (♋ June 21 – July 22)

Spends the most on online shopping (about ₪544 per week)

Takes the longest to pay off credit card debt (9.7 months)

Most likely to incur late fees on bills (41%)

Leo (♌ July 23 – August 22)

Also spends the most on online shopping (about ₪544 per week)

Likely to own cryptocurrency (28%)

Virgo (♍ August 23 – September 22)

Least likely to feel financial stress (17%)

Holds the smallest stock portfolio (about ₪10,300)

Libra (♎ September 23 – October 22)

Highest average annual income (about ₪231,500)

Least likely to incur late bill fees (19%)

However, most likely to struggle with rent or mortgage payments (38%)

Scorpio (♏ October 23 – November 21)

Saves the least money per month (about ₪866)

Frugal when it comes to groceries (spends about ₪340 per week)

Sagittarius (♐ November 22 – December 21)

Happiest zodiac sign (83%)

Quickest to pay off credit card debt (3.5 months)

Least interested in cryptocurrencies (12% invested)

Capricorn (♑ December 22 – January 19)

Has the lowest savings amount (about ₪31,000)

Relatively uninterested in cryptocurrencies (15% invested)

Aquarius (♒ January 20 – February 18)

Has the highest savings amount (about ₪100,000)

Least likely to feel stressed about money (34%)

Pisces (♓ February 19 – March 20)

One of the happiest signs (78%)

Frugal in online shopping (about ₪380 per week)

Least likely to have a side job (22%)