American anti-Israel group says Kaddish for Hamas, PIJ operatives

An American anti-Zionist organization said the Mourner's Kaddish for terrorists killed in the recent Israel-Gaza military operation at a demonstration in Los Angeles on Thursday last week."IfNotNow," a self described "movement of Jews to end Israel’s occupation and transform the American Jewish community," held a demonstration in Los Angeles on May 28th, where members of the organization displayed a banner with the names of Palestinian and Israeli victims of the 11-day conflict. They also read the Mourner's Kaddish, a Jewish prayer said for the death of a loved one. However, research analyst for The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Joe Truzman pointed out on Twitter that the names of several PIJ and Hamas operatives were included in the list of people IfNotNow recited Kaddish for.Among them were Basem Issa, a Gaza Brigade Commander; Sameh Mamlouk, commander of the Missile Unit Northern Brigade; and Abu al-Ata's brother, Mohammad al-Ata.
This is not the first time that IfNotNow has been criticized for appearing to mourn the deaths of terrorists. In 2014, during Operation Protective Edge they organized similar demonstrations in over 10 locations across the United States, and in 2018 they repeated the event, saying Kaddish for 62 Palestinians, 50 of whom had been confirmed as members of Hamas.A similar event was held in London at the same time, although the group was not affiliated with IfNotNow.
Interesting, they're mourning quite a few Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades militants. Basem Issa - Gaza Brigade Commander. Sameh Mamlouk - Commander of the Missile Unit Northern Brigade. Abu al-Ata's brother, Mohammad al-Ata. https://t.co/6Op8CoWJYZ— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 28, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
This is not the first time that IfNotNow has been criticized for appearing to mourn the deaths of terrorists. In 2014, during Operation Protective Edge they organized similar demonstrations in over 10 locations across the United States, and in 2018 they repeated the event, saying Kaddish for 62 Palestinians, 50 of whom had been confirmed as members of Hamas.A similar event was held in London at the same time, although the group was not affiliated with IfNotNow.