Emma Watson expresses solidarity with 'Free Palestine' Movement

Emma Watson reposted a post on Instagram that expressed solidarity for the "Free Palestine" movement on Monday.

The post was originally posted by the Bad Activist Collective account in May and shows a sign reading "solidarity is a verb" on the background of a "Justice for Palestine" protest in May.

In the caption, Watson wrote a quote from scholar Sara Ahmed about solidarity: "Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same, or that our pain is the same, or that our hope is for the same future," said the quote. "Solidarity involves commitment and work as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings or the same lives or the same bodies, we do live on common ground."

Israelis in the comments didn't hesitate to express their opinions on the post with some simply commenting encouragement for Israel and some informing Watson that she should have educated herself before posting.

KOSOVO ALBANIANS protest the violence in Gaza and march in support of a free Palestine, in Pristina on May 14. (credit: LAURA HASANI/REUTERS)

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan tweeted a condemnation of Watson with a photo of the post. "Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality," he wrote. "If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!"



Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! pic.twitter.com/u1TrP3sqSS January 3, 2022

Watson joins a long line of celebrities and influencers who have expressed solidarity with the "Free Palestine" movement. Such comments became more popular in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls

Watson is most known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies and her role as Women Goodwill Ambassador to the UN.