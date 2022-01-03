The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Emma Watson expresses solidarity with 'Free Palestine' Movement

Emma Watson reposted a post about solidarity for Palestinians on Instagram.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 18:24
Actress Emma Watson is seen on the red carpet (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actress Emma Watson is seen on the red carpet
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Emma Watson reposted a post on Instagram that expressed solidarity for the "Free Palestine" movement on Monday.
The post was originally posted by the Bad Activist Collective account in May and shows a sign reading "solidarity is a verb" on the background of a "Justice for Palestine" protest in May.
In the caption, Watson wrote a quote from scholar Sara Ahmed about solidarity: "Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same, or that our pain is the same, or that our hope is for the same future," said the quote. "Solidarity involves commitment and work as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings or the same lives or the same bodies, we do live on common ground."
Israelis in the comments didn't hesitate to express their opinions on the post with some simply commenting encouragement for Israel and some informing Watson that she should have educated herself before posting.
KOSOVO ALBANIANS protest the violence in Gaza and march in support of a free Palestine, in Pristina on May 14. (credit: LAURA HASANI/REUTERS)KOSOVO ALBANIANS protest the violence in Gaza and march in support of a free Palestine, in Pristina on May 14. (credit: LAURA HASANI/REUTERS)
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan tweeted a condemnation of Watson with a photo of the post. "Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality," he wrote. "If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!"
Watson joins a long line of celebrities and influencers who have expressed solidarity with the "Free Palestine" movement. Such comments became more popular in May during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Watson is most known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies and her role as Women Goodwill Ambassador to the UN.


Tags pro palestinian celebrities Instagram actress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Sexual abuse won't end if we don't stand with victims - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
SHIRA ATTIAS

Sexual abuse exists in the religious community, stop hiding it

 By SHIRA ATTIAS
Sivan Felder

Six things they don't tell you about working in hi-tech

 By SIVAN FELDER
FARHAD REZAEI

Iran can’t restart a nuclear program if military action destroys it - opinion

 By FARHAD REZAEI
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by