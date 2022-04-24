The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Jewish man allegedly punched at NYC rally supporting 'Palestinian resistance' - report

The anti-Israel rally called for liberation "by any means necessary," which critics have called incitement to violence.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 13:22
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A Jewish man was allegedly punched in the face at a Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement rally in New York City on Wednesday, NGO StopAntisemitism claimed on Thursday. 

Matt Green, who was reportedly holding an Israeli flag at the time he was allegedly assaulted, was according to SopAntisemitism at the “emergency rally to support Palestinian resistance and liberation by any means necessary” organized by Within Our Lifetime (WOL) and the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM).

Green filed a report with the police, said StopAntisemitism. The NGO claimed to have identified the attacker.

Previous rallies organized by WOL and its leader Nerdeen Kiswani had called to "Globalize the Intifada," and in the advertisement for the Wednesday protest said that “Zionism has no place in Palestine and it must be eradicated to achieve full liberation,” and that liberation should come "by any means necessary.”

 "This is the result of 'globalize the intifada'  — Attacks on Jews like Matt Green who was physically assaulted at yesterday's 'Within Our Lifetime' rally in NYC!" tweeted StopAntisemitism. 

An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (credit: REUTERS)An anti-Israeli protest inspired by BDS (credit: REUTERS)

The NGO said to "note the ad's language," and reminded that they had warned prior to the protest that WOL's event poster promoted "violence against the Jewish people. This isn’t free speech but pure incitement to violence and must be stopped immediately."

WOL praised those that had taken part in the event to stand "in support of the brave Palestinian resistance, reminding the world that colonized people have the right to resist 'by any means necessary.'"

WOL made no mention of StopAntisemitism's allegations, but claimed that they faced opposition "from the NYPD, who trains with the IOF [IDF] and sent dozens of cops... to intimidate us, surveil us and stifle our calls for justice."

The event was organized to support Palestinians who clashed with police on the Temple Mount, throwing firebombs and stones, and barricading themselves in mosques during riots.

The organizers decried Israeli security forces’ operations to quell riots claiming that “hundreds of Palestinians continue to be attacked, shot at, beaten, and prevented from worshiping by Zionist occupation forces. Christians and Muslims alike are risking their lives just to be able to worship.”

The Wednesday protest was also part of the “10 Days of Struggle for the Palestinian Prisoners’ Liberation” campaign led by the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which began on the annual Palestinian Prisoner’s Day on April 17.

"Until all Palestinian prisoners are free, and every inch of Palestine has been liberated from zionist occupation, we will continue to fight for liberation and return within our lifetime, by any means necessary."

In December, two New York City Jewish men were attacked because one of them had been wearing an IDF sweatshirt. Like Green, Blake Zavadsky was given a black eye.

Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.



Tags bds violence new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by