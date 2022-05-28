The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Kristen Stewart directing BDS activist's memoir film

Kristen Stewart said she hoped to finish her film adaptation of BDS activist Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir 'The Chronology of Water' by the end of the year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 02:33

Updated: MAY 28, 2022 02:47
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Crimes of the Future" in competition - Cannes, France, May 24, 2022. Cast member Kristen Stewart poses. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "Crimes of the Future" in competition - Cannes, France, May 24, 2022. Cast member Kristen Stewart poses.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

American actress Kristen Stewart is directing the film adaptation of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activist Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir "The Chronology of Water," IndieWire reported on Wednesday.

Stewart, who starred in the vampire romance film series The Twilight Saga, told IndieWire that she hoped to finish her new film by the end of the year.

Lidia Yuknavitch in 2012 (credit: RACHEL KRAMER BUSSEL/CC BY 2.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Lidia Yuknavitch in 2012 (credit: RACHEL KRAMER BUSSEL/CC BY 2.0/(https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Film budget issues

The IndieWire report, however, added that the Oscar-nominated actress has not yet secured the financing for The Chronology of Water, in part because Stewart wanted to limit the film crew to just five people, with a loose schedule.

The film highlights Yuknavitch's struggles with addiction and coming to terms with her bisexuality, as well as her activism in the BDS movement, the report added.

"She's in my blood."

Kristen Stewart

Stewart told IndiWire that Yuknavitch's writing resonated with her on a personal level, saying, "She's in my blood."



