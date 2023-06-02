The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Barcelona mayor who severed ties with Tel Aviv loses election

She was defeated by Xavier Trias, the right-wing candidate from the Junts party, a former mayor who Colau had previously unseated in 2015.

By ORGE CASTELLANO/JTA
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 03:10
THE RECENT unilateral act by Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau to suspend her city’s twinning agreement with Tel Aviv flies in the face of the need to bring people together, says the writer. (photo credit: ALBERT GEA/ REUTERS)
(photo credit: ALBERT GEA/ REUTERS)

Ada Colau, Barcelona’s left-wing mayor who made headlines for breaking off the city’s long-standing relationship with Tel Aviv, was unseated in Sunday’s municipal elections after eight years in power. 

Colau, known in the past for backing the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel, caused a media stir last February when she opted to dissolve the twin city pact between Barcelona and Tel Aviv. The Catalan capital had been twinned with the Israeli city for 25 years.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in a written letter, Colau wrote in February that around 4,000 constituents had petitioned her to “condemn the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people, support Palestinian and Israeli organizations striving for peace, and nullify the twinning contract between Barcelona and Tel Aviv.”

The move was met with sharp disapproval by the Federation of the Jewish Communities of Spain, which condemned the move as “sophisticated antisemitism.”

ADA COLAU poses during her swearing-in ceremony as the new mayor of Barcelona, in 2019. (credit: ALBERT GEA/ REUTERS) ADA COLAU poses during her swearing-in ceremony as the new mayor of Barcelona, in 2019. (credit: ALBERT GEA/ REUTERS)

Madrid offers to partner with Tel Aviv

Shortly after, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid who won reelection last weekend, offered to twin the Spanish capital with Tel Aviv.

“It would be an honor to be twinned with Tel Aviv,” he wrote in February. 

Political figures on the right in Spain, including Martínez-Almeida, a member of the People’s Party, have been making diplomatic and commercial overtures towards Israel in recent years. Despite his proposal, the Madrid government has not announced specific plans for actualizing a twin city relationship.

Previously a housing rights activist, Colau has cited “the recurring human rights infringements against the Palestinian population and non-adherence to United Nations resolutions” as her reasoning for the Israeli boycott.

Around 3,500 Jews live in Barcelona as of 2022.



Tags bds spain barcelona Madrid
