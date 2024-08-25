These tips will help you clean the windows at home like professionals

Passover is already behind us, and who even remembers the exhausting and thorough cleaning of the house?

The month of May is already with us, and with it the dust and dirt that the weather brings with it. Do you also want to clean the house thoroughly and are not sure how? We contacted Linon from the company "Appachi Height Works in Rappelling", which specializes in cleaning windows at height and in private homes since 2010, to get the best tips for cleaning windows at home.

Yanon's tips

"For me, the most recommended item for cleaning windows is a wiper for cleaning windows," says Yanon, whose company specializes in cleaning at height. "Anyone who wants to keep windows clean must have one at home. It's very simple to use and the results are perfect. All you have to do is take a bucket of water, put a few drops of cleaning liquid in, dip the mop and rub the window, no more than once or twice ".

And what about severe dirt that doesn't come out?

"If you clean the windows with the squeegee and hard dirt remains, like silicone or concrete residue, there is a type of tool called a scraper. It is a bit like a putty knife, but it is combined with a sharp knife that helps remove hard dirt from the windows."

Is there a way to remove scale?

"Of course. If you want to remove scale from the windows at home, there is a substance with acid that is intended for windows, including bathroom windows that turn white over the years. You simply put the substance on the window you want to clean, wait half an hour and take it off along with all the dirt."

In which cases is it recommended to contact a professional?

"Sometimes the dirt is so severe that it is impossible to remove it without the help of a professional. If you insist and still try to treat it yourself, you may cause scratches that do not come off. In these cases, I recommend a professional, as well as high-level window cleaning, which is actually the specialty of My girlfriend."

Isn't it scary to work at height?

"Absolutely not. I'm scared to work on a computer. I remember once someone shouted at me from downstairs that even if I gave him a million dollars he wouldn't go up there. I shouted back to him that even if he gave me a million dollars I wouldn't sit down on a computer."

