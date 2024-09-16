The Emmys becomes a stage for pro-Palestinian activism

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Emmy Awards red carpet before the ceremony began on Sunday night.

About a dozen protesters chanted as they walked down the line of cars on Figueroa Street leading to the red carpet, followed by LAPD officers, near Los Angeles' LA Live Peacock Theatre. Many protesters were wearing keffiyeh and holding signs.

"No justifying the murder of children. #FreePalestine #FreeSudan #FreeCongo," read one protester's sign.

"Reservation Dogs" star Dallas Goldtooth also wore a red Artists4Ceasefire pin on the red carpet. An Emmy statue at the 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball press preview at LA Live in Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2019. (credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Similar activism

This is certainly not the first time an awards show has been used by protesters looking to make their voices heard by Hollywood executives, pundits, and celebrities. Last year's Academy Awards were delayed slightly when a group of protesters took to Sunset Boulevard to protest Israel's ongoing war with Hamas. Hundreds of protesters shut down a major section of Hollywood during the red carpet, turning the beginning of the night into a traffic nightmare. With just a few minutes ahead of the telecast's scheduled start time, much of the ballroom was uncharacteristically empty, and people were running to their seats.

More recently, animal rights activist PETA interrupted the premiere of Pharrell's Lego biopic "Piece by Piece" at the Toronto International Film Festival to protest his work as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director. During the premiere, a protester rushed the stage as the post-screening Q&A segment began, holding a sign that read, "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion."

"Your Louis Vuitton collection… Pharrell's collection is made from their blood," they shouted. "Pharrell, stop torturing animals! Ostriches are being hung upside down, electrocuted with their necks slit!"

After the protester was removed, Pharrell addressed her objections directly and told the audience, "Rome wasn't made in a day. And sometimes, when you have plans to change things and situations, you have to get in a situation of power and of influence where you can change people's minds and help progression."

Additional reporting by Katcy Stephan.