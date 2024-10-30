Authors and entertainers sign CCFP letter against Israeli literature boycott

More than 1000 leading figures in the literary and entertainment industries – including Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, and Booker Prize winners -- signed an open letter released by the organization Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) against discriminatory boycotts on Wednesday.The letter came in response to an open letter released this week and signed by about a thousand authors and publishing industry professionals such as Sally Rooney, Arundhati Roy, and Percival Everett, calling for a boycott of Israeli cultural and literary organizations and institutions, including publishers and literary agents. This letter cited the war against Hamas as the reason for the boycott call.The signatories of the letter published by the CCFP, which is a non-profit organization, include: Nobel Prize winning authors Elfriede Jelinek and Herta Müller; Howard Jacobson, Booker Prize-winning author; Mayim Bialik, actress, neuroscientist and author; Dr. Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author; Bernard-Henri Lévy, philosopher and author; Sir Simon Schama, historian and author; Yossi Klein Halevi, author; Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and screenwriter, David Mamet; musicians Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons; actors Debra Messing, Rebecca De Nornay, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianna Margulies, and Jerry O’Connell; Douglas Murray, author; Scooter Braun, founder/CEO, Hybe America; Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO, Mattel, Inc.; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO, Saban Capital Group; Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO/Co-Chairman Warner Records; Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Rick Rosen, co-founder, Endeavor; Jenji Kohan, writer/producer; Adam Gopnik, writer; Diane Warren, songwriter; Aayan Hirsi Ali, author; Lionel Shriver, author; Amy Sherman-Palladino, writer and producer; Matti Friedman, author; Neil Blair, Partner, The Blair Partnership; Anthony Julius, Attorney and Author; Ben Silverman; Chairman and Co-CEO, Propagate Content; Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize winner and former Jerusalem Post editor; and Fernando Szew, president, Fox Entertainment.
A year of rising antisemitism
The CCFP letter comes during a year when antisemitism is on the rise worldwide. Israeli and Jewish writers have been the targets of boycott calls. Bookstore appearances by Jewish authors and readings have been canceled and last week, publications refused to run ads and bookstores declined to publicize Bernard-Henri Levi’s latest book, Israel Alone, because the word “Israel” is in its title.The CCFP letter reads in part: “We believe that writers, authors, and books -- along with the festivals that showcase them -- bring people together, transcend boundaries, broaden awareness, open dialogue, and can affect positive change… We believe that anyone who works to subvert this spirit merely adds yet another roadblock to freedom, justice, equality, and peace that we all desperately desire.”CCFP executive director Ari Ingel said, “Authors, writers, and literary groups have faced non-stop harassment by a dedicated group of illiberal activists since October 7th. This is not just about Israeli authors. This is a coordinated campaign to bully and threaten anyone who refuses to condemn Israel, which targets Jews and their allies worldwide. These boycott calls, now being led by members of the literary community themselves, are reminiscent of the 1933 boycott of Jewish authors, when antisemites burned over 25,000 books. The works of Jewish authors like Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud, alongside American works by Ernest Hemingway and Helen Keller were burned. This is where things are once again headed.” CCFP released a number of statements by the signatories along with the letter.