Authors and entertainers sign CCFP letter against Israeli literature boycott

More than 1000 leading figures in the literary and entertainment industries – including Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, and Booker Prize winners -- signed an open letter released by the organization Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) against discriminatory boycotts on Wednesday. The letter came in response to an open letter released this week and signed by about a thousand authors and publishing industry professionals such as Sally Rooney, Arundhati Roy, and Percival Everett, calling for a boycott of Israeli cultural and literary organizations and institutions, including publishers and literary agents. This letter cited the war against Hamas as the reason for the boycott call. The signatories of the letter published by the CCFP, which is a non-profit organization, include: Nobel Prize winning authors Elfriede Jelinek and Herta Müller; Howard Jacobson, Booker Prize-winning author; Mayim Bialik, actress, neuroscientist and author; Dr. Simon Sebag Montefiore, historian and author; Bernard-Henri Lévy, philosopher and author; Sir Simon Schama, historian and author; Yossi Klein Halevi, author; Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and screenwriter, David Mamet; musicians Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons; actors Debra Messing, Rebecca De Nornay, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianna Margulies, and Jerry O’Connell; Douglas Murray, author; Scooter Braun, founder/CEO, Hybe America; Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO, Mattel, Inc.; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO, Saban Capital Group; Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO/Co-Chairman Warner Records; Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Rick Rosen, co-founder, Endeavor; Jenji Kohan, writer/producer; Adam Gopnik, writer; Diane Warren, songwriter; Aayan Hirsi Ali, author; Lionel Shriver, author; Amy Sherman-Palladino, writer and producer; Matti Friedman, author; Neil Blair, Partner, The Blair Partnership; Anthony Julius, Attorney and Author; Ben Silverman; Chairman and Co-CEO, Propagate Content; Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize winner and former Jerusalem Post editor; and Fernando Szew, president, Fox Entertainment.

