Palestine Action targets Elbit subsidiary in the UK

Members of the anti-Israel group Palestine Action targeted a drone manufacturer for the third time in a week on Thursday.

The group targeted UAV Engines in Staffordshire, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense contractor and the country's largest arms manufacturer.

Activists filmed themselves climbing the building next door and launching bricks through the roof of the factory.

They then sprayed red paint inside the building, causing sprinklers to go off and damaging the contents inside.

Members of Palestine Action also shut down the plant on Monday, locking themselves inside vehicles and locking themselves inside vehicles blockading the gates to the Shenstone branch.

Sprinklers gone off inside Elbit's Israeli weapons factory, ruining all of the contents inside... pic.twitter.com/jeiXl3sS4a — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) November 28, 2024

Statement from Palestine Action

A Palestine Action spokesperson said, “Our level of activity this week should be seen as a clear rejection of the attempts to intimidate us, and show that we will not be cowed.”

“The British government itself is a participant in the genocide, and one day it will be them, and their Israeli paymasters, who will be facing trial, and imprisonment, for their crimes against humanity.”