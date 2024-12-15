BDS referendum passed by Yale student government, trustees called on to act

A referendum proposed by anti-Israel activists was passed by the Yale College student government last Monday, leading to Friday's demands that the institution's trustees follow suit with the resolutions.

A referendum calling for Yale University to disclose and divest from defense firms investments -- including those connected to the state of Israel -- and to invest in Palestinian scholars and students, passed in a Yale College Council vote last Monday.

The Yale College Sumud Coalition, which had submitted the referendum petition on October 31, said that half the student body had voted for the three items. Fifty-six student organizations reportedly endorsed the referendum, and 2,700 alumni signed in its support, Sumud claimed.

According to YCC procedures, the student government is bound to send a letter to the Yale University President requesting an official response from their office.

Disclose, divest, reinvest

Ahead of the 16 Board of Trustees Saturday meeting, Sumud called on the Yale Corporation to disclose, divest, and reinvest according to the referendum. Students walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut November 12, 2015. More than 1,000 students, professors and staff at Yale University gathered on Wednesday to discuss race and diversity at the elite Ivy League school, amid a wave of demonstrations at US colleges. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

"We’re watching you this weekend, and we expect to hear from you soon," Sumud said in a Friday Instagram post.

Yale Friends of Israel attacked the referendum as a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement resolution on December 5. The student group warned that the passing of the referendum would lead to increased protest and encampment activity on the campus and that BDS legislation would lead to a rise in antisemitic incidents at other institutions. The group also condemned the calls for divestment from firms that supported US allies.

"This [is a] call for divestment from companies that help US allies including but not limited to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel, who defend themselves against those who want to destroy them and their democracy," wrote Yale Friends of Israel.