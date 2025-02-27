Students stage sit in at Barnard College building, calling for 'intifada revolution'

The incident, which was initially believed to be at Columbia University, was instigated by members of Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A collective of groups organised by Jewish students at Columbia and Barnard in solidarity with Gaza and the protest encampment host Passover Seder at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 22, 2024 (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
A collective of groups organised by Jewish students at Columbia and Barnard in solidarity with Gaza and the protest encampment host Passover Seder at Columbia University, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 22, 2024
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

A group of students affiliated with Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) at Barnard College in New York City have forcefully entered a campus building, according to videos that surfaced on social media Wednesday evening.

The CUAD group, donning keffiyehs, were filmed forcing the doors of Barnard's Milbank Hall open. They staged a sit-in in front of Dean Leslie Grinage's office, calling for the "immediate reversal" of two student's expulsions as well as amnesty for all members, according to the student newspaper, the Columbia Daily Spectator.  

Videos showed demonstrators seated in the hallway of the building, chanting for an “intifada revolution.”

According to various posts on social media, the events were promoted days in advance, meaning the university was aware of the events that were set to take place. 

The two students were expelled for disrupting an Israel history class with pro-Palestinian protests. 

The incident was initially believed to have taken place at Columbia University, but representatives from the college have clarified the break-in took place at Barnard College, an affiliate university. Barnard is responsible for its own campus security. 

On-campus pro-Palestinian activism 

New York US Representative Ritchie Torres posted a video of the incident on X, calling for accountability from the university.

Stay updated with the latest news!

Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Subscribe Now

“Is Columbia University going to stand by and allow an aggressive mob to engage in a hostile takeover of its property and create a hostile environment for its Jewish students? A university that fails to hold violent agitators accountable should itself be held accountable,” he wrote.



Related Tags
BDS
Pro-Palestinian groups
columbia
Campus Antisemitism