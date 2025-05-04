Radiohead cancels two UK shows, BDS increase pressure on band, Israeli collaborator

The anti-Israel Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement claimed credit over the weekend for the cancellation of two concerts by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood and his sometimes collaborator, Israeli world music star Dudu Tassa.

The duo was set to perform at Bristol’s Beacon on June 23 and London’s Hackney Church on June 25, but according to The Telegraph in London, both shows were canceled by the promoter.

The BDS movement tweeted: “Palestinians welcome the cancellation of Jonny Greenwood’s Bristol concert. Update: Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa’s show at Hackney Church has also been canceled. Palestinians welcome the cancellation of both of their UK shows. We reiterate our call for all venues to refuse to program this complicit event that can only artwash genocide.”

These concerts “would have whitewashed Israel’s genocide against 2.3m Palestinians in Gaza and underlying settler-colonial apartheid regime,” another post said.

In 2023, Greenwood, who is married to Israeli visual artist Sharona Katan, and Tassa released an album together – Jarak Qaribak. Greenwood performed with Tassa in Tel Aviv last year, and most recently, last month at the White City’s Barby Club. A family member of Katan’s was killed while serving in the IDF during the Gaza war. Rock musician Dudu Tassa performs solo (credit: LIOR KETER)

Last year, Greenwood explained his opposition to boycotting Tassa, saying, “Silencing Israeli artists for being born Jewish in Israel doesn’t seem like any way to reach an understanding between the two sides of this apparently endless conflict.”

“I’ve been collaborating with Dudu and releasing music with him since 2008 – and working privately long before that. I think an artistic project that combines Arab and Jewish musicians is worthwhile. And one that reminds everyone that the Jewish cultural roots in countries like Iraq and Yemen go back for thousands of years is also important,” he added.

Greenwood’s parent band Radiohead has also performed multiple times in Israel, fighting back against BDS calls to boycott the country. Lead singer Thom Yorke called BDS protesters “offensive” and “patronizing.”